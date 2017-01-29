DigiGig aims to improve skills for global business opportunities through Grass Valley chamber | TheUnion.com

The Greater Grass Valley Chamber of Commerce will be taking on 10 eligible locals for a new pilot program held at Quietech, with its first workshop set for Feb. 11.

This pilot program, called DigiGig, is aimed at teaching people necessary communication skills for working remotely with business owners all over the world by providing them with personal coaching, workshops and online lessons.

The program will focus on creating spreadsheets, sending emails and using online communication programs such as Slack, along with the skills for acquiring jobs online.

Staffed completely with local volunteers, the program is aimed to keep skilled people in our community working for higher wages over the internet.

To be eligible one must have basic computer literacy abilities and a qualified laptop computer that is no more than three years old.

Participants must also have a high school diploma or other equivalent education and must be able to attend all in-person workshops.

There is a fee of $250 that covers the four in-person workshops, the coaches and the online learning portion.

The participants may also spend $75-$150 on third-party learning programs tailored to their specific skills from third-party sources such as Lynda.com.

During the initial pilot program no alternative for the payment is available, though Machen MacDonald, who’s in charge of program evaluation, says that it has potential for scholarships or similar assistance in the future.

The program will focus on introduction to common communication programs and will bring the participants all the way to an actual job with a goal of at least 15 paid hours of work done remotely either freelance or full time. If possible it will be packaged for use in other rural communities, along with being expanded and repeated.

More information on DigiGig and those involved can be found on the website http://www.digigig.org.

Bjorn Johnson is a high school intern at The Union. He can be reached at ncpcintern@theunion.com.