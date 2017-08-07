Deadly motorcycle crash snarls traffic in Sacramento’s Arden-Arcade area | TheUnion.com

UPDATE: 10 a.m.: Via KCRA, lanes have reopened.

Several lanes near Sacramento’s Watt Avenue are closed Monday morning due to a deadly motorcycle crash, according to a KCRA report,

KCRA reports that the crash occurred before 6:30 a.m. near the intersection of Arden Way and Watt Avenue, when the driver of an SUV made a legal U-turn on Watt Avenue, a motorcycle slammed into the back of the vehicle, killing the 32-year-old man riding the motorcycle, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The driver of the SUV stopped after the crash and was working with investigators.

Two southbound lanes on Watt Avenue are shut down as crews work to clear the scene. This has caused traffic to back up to the Alta-Arden Expressway.