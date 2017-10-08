Two suspects arrested in armed robbery of Penn Valley yogurt shop

A masked man reportedly robbed a Penn Valley frozen yogurt store at knifepoint Friday night before fleeing in a vehicle driven by a woman.

The suspects were apprehended on the outskirts of Linda within a half-hour and booked into custody in Nevada County on $100,000 bail.

An employee of Crazy 4 Yogurt in the 10000 block of Commercial Avenue called 911 at just after 10 p,m. to report that the business had been robbed, according to dispatch reports.

The man entered the yogurt store wearing a Halloween mask and told the employee to open the cash register, Nevada County Sheriff's Sgt. Tim Werner said.

"He was wearing a hot pink sweatshirt with the hood pulled over his head," said store owner Sheila Grizzell, adding that her employee said the mask covered part of his face.

The employee could not get the register open, and the man took a knife from his pocket, Werner said. The employee then opened the register and gave the robber the cash tray.

Recommended Stories For You

The man grew frustrated and threw the tray on the floor after grabbing a handful of cash and fleeing, Grizzell said.

"He didn't get much," she said.

A cellphone video taken by someone in the parking lot shows the man inside the store, possibly holding the cash register tray, while a person can be heard to say, "Call 911."

A passerby reported that the robber left the scene in a white Toyota Camry, according to dispatch reports.

The two suspects were subsequently pulled over and arrested by Yuba County Sheriff's deputies just outside Linda.

David Ray Landrum, 48, Smartsville, and Latoshia Noreen Wroten, 32, of Linda, were charged with robbery, criminal conspiracy, possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Wroten additionally was charged with driving on a suspended license.

"We've been there (at that location) almost eight years and never had a problem," Grizzell said Sunday. "It's very disappointing."

To contact Staff Writer Liz Kellar, email lkellar@theunion.com or call 530-477-4236.