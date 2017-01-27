Truck believed used by bank robbery suspect caught on video | TheUnion.com

Investigators believe a white Toyota pickup was likely used by a bank robbery suspect to flee from the scene.

The Tri Counties Bank in south county was robbed Thursday morning at 10:03 a.m. when bank employees reported a single male adult entered wearing a ski mask and hooded jacket. He handed over a note to a teller demanding money.

He didn’t show a weapon and no injuries were reported.

The sheriff described the Toyota as a late ‘90s or early 2000s white Toyota pickup with an extended cab and white camper shell. The camper has two distinct elongated windows on each side. It appeared to have black rims, possibly had oversized tires and may have been slightly lifted.

It was last seen heading east on Magnolia Road past Lake of the Pines right after the robbery.

The sheriff’s office is asking for help finding the owner of the vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to call the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit at 530-265-7012 or submit an online tip at http://www.mynevadacounty.com/_layouts/MNCAssets/ap/crimetip.aspx.