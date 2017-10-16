Trial date set for alleged kidnappers in Nevada County Superior Court

A trial date of Feb. 20 has been set for Layla Callahan and David Munoz, who are facing charges of kidnapping and false imprisonment.

Callahan, 23, and Munoz, 25, are considering a possible plea agreement, said their attorneys, Zenia Gilg and Greg Klein.

The pair will return to Nevada County Superior Court on Nov, 17; a pre-trial conference was also scheduled, for Feb. 2. Gilg told Judge Candace Heidelberger she estimated the trial would last three weeks.

Both defendants face a maximum sentence of life in prison with no chance of parole if they go to trial and are convicted. They both remain in jail on $500,000 bail.

Authorities allege Callahan and Munoz held a former boyfriend of Callahan's at his home over a drug debt early this year. At some point the man was released; he went to police and officers arrested Callahan and Munoz in February.