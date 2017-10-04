Three arrested in Nevada County on stolen vehicle, drug charges

Nevada County Sheriff's deputies, in cooperation with officers from the Grass Valley and Nevada City police departments and the California Highway Patrol, served a criminal search warrant at about 7 a.m. Wednesday on three adjacent properties — two in the 16000 block of Jones Ridge Road, and one in the 13000 block of Ryan's Ranch Road.

Deputies recovered three stolen vehicles, and seized two additional vehicles with obliterated vehicle identification numbers believed to be stolen, Sheriff's Lt. Rob Bringolf said in a news release.

The Jones Ridge properties had a total of about 270 marijuana plants under cultivation, and numerous pieces of paraphernalia deputies believed were for the consumption of methamphetamine, Bringolf said.

On the Ryan's Ranch property, deputies arrested Daniel Goin, 39, of Orangevale, on suspicion of operating a butane honey oil (BHO) lab; he was being held in lieu of $35,000 bail.

On the Jones Ridge properties, deputies arrested Kimberly Lumpkins, 30, of Grass Valley on charges of possession of stolen vehicles and drug paraphernalia and Jason Dillon, 42, of Grass Valley for two outstanding felony warrants — for possession of controlled substances and failing to appear for a court hearing — and two outstanding misdemeanor warrants.