Suspected jewelry thief arrested in Grass Valley

A Grass Valley man suspected of stealing jewelry from a family member was arrested by Grass Valley Police officers responding to an argument downtown Saturday night.

Officers had been on the lookout for Hayden Robert Davis, 22, for almost a week, said Sgt. Clint Bates.

A relative called on Oct. 23 to report Davis had stolen several thousand dollars worth of jewelry and had pawned it at a local store, Bates said.

The jewelry was located and recovered, and a pickup order was issued for Davis, Bates said. Davis allegedly pawned stolen property on two separate occasions in October and it was not clear whether all the items had been stolen at the same time; the victim reportedly discovered the theft after being informed that Davis was pawning jewelry that might belong to her, Bates said.

At approximately 10:30 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a store in the 100 block of South Auburn Street for a report of a verbal argument in which Davis was found to be involved.

Davis was taken into custody and booked on charges of second-degree burglary and grand theft, as well as an outstanding misdemeanor warrant for petty theft. According to online court records, he failed to appear for court on Oct. 2 and a $2,500 arrest warrant had been issued. He is currently in custody in Nevada Count jail in lieu of $52.500 bail.

Contact reporter Liz Kellar at 530-477-4229 or by email at lkellar@theunion.com.