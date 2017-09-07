Short chase ends in arrest, recovery of stolen vehicle

According to a Grass Valley Police Department release, a vehicle stolen out of north Sacramento was spotted by a GVPD officer on the 800 block of Sutton Way at around 6:25 p.m. Thursday.

Before the officer could make contact with the occupants, the driver fled the parking lot across Brunswick Road and drove into a field behind Plaza Drive, the release stated. Officers converged on the area in an attempt to locate the vehicle and its occupants.

According to the release, one passenger jumped from the vehicle while it was still moving and was transported for medical evaluation.

The other passenger was detained and released. The driver fled on foot toward Sutton Way. He was contacted a short time later by CHP, who was assisting in the search.

The driver was identified as Aaron Sullivan, 39, from Antelope. It was learned that he was on active parole with an outstanding parole warrant for vehicle theft charges. He was arrested on charges of possession of stolen vehicle, parole violation, resisting/delaying a peace officer, driving on a suspended license and parole arrest warrant.

There are no outstanding suspects and the vehicle has been recovered. Assistance was provided by the California Highway Patrol, Nevada County Sheriff's Office, and the Nevada City Police Department, the release said.

Source: Grass Valley Police Department