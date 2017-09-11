Sentencing delayed for Zinola-Young in carjacking, criminal threats case

James Jerold Zinola-Young, initially set for a Monday sentencing on charges of carjacking and criminal threats, had his hearing postponed for a week after his attorney said he needs time to discuss the case with his client.

Zinola-Young, 24, pleaded no contest in July. Prosecutors said they dropped charges of kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon and false imprisonment by violence. The plea deal called for Zinola-Young to serve 11 years and four months.

Defense attorney Kenneth Tribby, who represents Zinola-Young, asked for the delay, saying his client had questions about a pre-sentence report.

One of those questions is about a 2014 conviction in Yuba County that Zinola-Young must now formally admit, if he is to get the plea deal.

Nevada County Superior Court Judge Candace Heidelberger said she wants to ensure Zinola-Young made that admission at his July plea because the official record wasn't clear on that point. Tribby then said his client had a question about that issue.

"I can spend adequate time with him this week," Tribby said.

Zinola-Young's sentencing is now scheduled for Sept. 18.

According to the victim, Zinola-Young in December threatened his life and took his vehicle. The victim, in the car with Zinola-Young, escaped near You Bet Road and Jokers Wild Lane. He ran through some woods until he found a home and used its phone.

Authorities arrested Zinola-Young several weeks later.

