Sentencing delayed for Zinola-Young in carjacking, criminal threats case
September 11, 2017
James Jerold Zinola-Young, initially set for a Monday sentencing on charges of carjacking and criminal threats, had his hearing postponed for a week after his attorney said he needs time to discuss the case with his client.
Zinola-Young, 24, pleaded no contest in July. Prosecutors said they dropped charges of kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon and false imprisonment by violence. The plea deal called for Zinola-Young to serve 11 years and four months.
Defense attorney Kenneth Tribby, who represents Zinola-Young, asked for the delay, saying his client had questions about a pre-sentence report.
One of those questions is about a 2014 conviction in Yuba County that Zinola-Young must now formally admit, if he is to get the plea deal.
Nevada County Superior Court Judge Candace Heidelberger said she wants to ensure Zinola-Young made that admission at his July plea because the official record wasn't clear on that point. Tribby then said his client had a question about that issue.
"I can spend adequate time with him this week," Tribby said.
Zinola-Young's sentencing is now scheduled for Sept. 18.
According to the victim, Zinola-Young in December threatened his life and took his vehicle. The victim, in the car with Zinola-Young, escaped near You Bet Road and Jokers Wild Lane. He ran through some woods until he found a home and used its phone.
Authorities arrested Zinola-Young several weeks later.
To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.
