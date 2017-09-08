Puppy injured during Grass Valley chase involving stolen truck

The driver of a truck that had been reported stolen from north Sacramento likely also will be charged with animal cruelty, along with evading officers, resisting arrest and vehicle theft, after a puppy reportedly was thrown from the vehicle during a chase.

The 2000 Chevrolet Silverado was spotted by a Grass Valley Police officer at about 6:30 p.m. Thursday while the officer was on patrol near the 800 block of Sutton Way, according to a press release from Grass Valley Police Chief Alex Gammelgard.

The driver reportedly took off through the parking lot across Brunswick Road and drove into a field behind Plaza Drive.

During the pursuit, a female passenger opened her door, apparently intending to jump out once the truck slowed, said Lt. Joe Matteoni. She then fell out and was pulled under the rear passenger tire, Matteoni said.

She was taken by ambulance to Sutter Roseville Medical Center, where she was evaluated for reported minimal injuries and released. No charges are expected against her.

The 6-week-old pit bull was between the front and passenger seats, possibly standing on the center console, and was thrown from the truck after the female passenger opened the door, Matteoni said. It was taken to a Roseville veterinarian and was treated for a spiral fracture to its left rear leg.

The other passenger was detained and later released, Gammelgard said.

The driver fled on foot toward Sutton Way and was located a short time later by CHP officers helping in the search and perimeter control of the area; Nevada City Police officers and Nevada County Sheriff's deputies also assisted.

The suspect was identified as Aaron Nicklaus Sullivan, 39, from Antelope; he was found to be on active parole with an outstanding parole warrant for vehicle theft charges. Sullivan was arrested and charged with vehicle theft, parole violation, evading a peace officer and causing injury, resisting arrest and driving on a suspended license. He was booked into Wayne Brown Correctional Facility and was being held without bail.

