Possible road rage incident ends with crash on Highway 49 in Grass Valley

A man was taken to the hospital Thursday afternoon after an apparent two-vehicle collision on Highway 49 at Brunswick Road, the California Highway Patrol said.

The collision happened around 4:15 p.m., as both vehicles traveled south on the highway, Officer Carlton Landers said.

"We're investigating it as a possible collision and possible road rage that ended in a collision," Landers said.

One of the vehicles — a white truck — came to a stop on an embankment just north of Brunswick after rolling off of the highway, and caught fire. The other vehicle stopped slightly south of the overpass.

The driver of the white truck, considered a person of interest, was taken to Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital, the officer said. As of Thursday night, his condition was unknown.

The driver and passenger of the other vehicle were uninjured, Landers said.

Prior to the collision, a 911 caller reported that the driver of the white truck was brandishing a weapon, tailgating, and driving erratically.

Following the collision, the driver of the white truck was attempting to flee the fiery wreck, according to area dispatch.

Multimedia Reporter Elias Funez contributed to this story.