Police Blotter: Unwanted peacock on MacDonald Road | TheUnion.com

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

11:11 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Bank Street reported being verbally assaulted.

1:53 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Brunswick Road reported approximately four people setting up camp on private property.

2:24 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of East Main Street reported several people inside with knives acting suspicious. The people left.

2:27 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Idaho Maryland road reported receiving mail from another address that was opened and it contained white powder, which the caller thought may be drugs.

2:47 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Brunswick Road reported the people that had just left were back and setting up camp again.

2:56 p.m. — A caller near the corner of East Main and Stewart streets reported she’d been followed the last two days by a female. The caller called back saying she was followed again, the person confronted the caller and there was a disturbance.

Wednesday

2:49 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Ophir Street reported a man just went into the caller’s vehicle and possibly tried to steal it, then ran when confronted.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Monday

8:18 a.m. — A caller from the 13000 block of Meadow View Drive reported three vehicles broken into and garage door openers were taken to access residences. Several items were also stolen.

8:38 a.m. — A caller from a different address on the 13000 block of Meadow View Drive reported a laptop and garage door opener taken from an unlocked vehicle.

9:28 a.m. — A caller from the 13000 block of Dogwood Lane reported a locked garage door forced open and a possible attempted burglary.

9:53 a.m. — A caller from the 14000 block of Rough and Ready Highway reported a verbal disturbance and a request for mediation for a breakup that is going south in a hurry.

12:34 p.m. — A caller near the intersection of Highway 20 and Scotts Flat Road reported hiking on Pioneer trail and finding a broken open safe and other debris.

1:56 p.m. — A caller from the 10000 block of Dolores Drive reported a domestic disturbance. She advised her ex was on the line with 911 as well. He was reporting the female is acting agitated and he is afraid of her due to her bringing friends in.

2 p.m. — A caller from the 16000 block of Kozy Nest reported a suspicious female that drove up to his house on Saturday night.

3:37 p.m. — A caller from the 17000 block of Oak Way reported her neighbor is dumping items over her fence into her property. The issue was mediated.

3:50 p.m. — A caller from German Bar Road reported he was still snowed in at his residence, had only one day of food left and no propane to heat the house. He was requesting assistance to get out. He was informed the road was scheduled to reopen Tuesday morning.

4:21 p.m. — A caller from the 14000 block of MacDonald Road reported an unwanted peacock in the yard and requested animal control come remove it.

5:41 p.m. — A caller from the 18000 block of Penn Valley Drive reported someone near the bathrooms digging up the ground by the water faucet and using metal detectors to look for items. The caller wanted them admonished.

6:26 p.m. — A caller from the 18000 block of Foxtail Drive reported a possible intruder in the house, hearing footsteps upstairs. She called a friend who told her there is a person on the loose in the area. The caller was told they weren’t looking for anyone in the area but the caller was frightened. The caller called back to say a family friend showed up unannounced and everything is fine.

9:41 p.m. — A caller from Lazy Valley Road reported wanting to know if her mother, who has dementia, had called 911 as she has a history of doing so and reporting the caller missing. The caller reported that everything was fine.

10:18 p.m. — A caller from Dolores Drive requested a welfare check on her son. His girlfriend moved out and she had been bringing by large, mentally ill people to harass him.

Tuesday

10:30 a.m. — A caller from German Bar Road reported that he’s still snowed in, has one day of food left and no propane to heat the house. The caller was requesting assistance clearing the road so he could get out.

11:36 a.m. — A caller from the 14000 block of Rough and Ready Highway reported a person outside that had been drinking and was screaming. The subject had not been drinking and agreed to keep it down.

12:13 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Lake Lane and Gaston Drive reported a dead bear. It was reported that Fish and Game wouldn’t respond because it wasn’t shot. State Park wouldn’t respond because it’s not in a park. Caltrans wouldn’t respond because it’s not on a highway. The caller was referred back to Fish and Game.

8:07 p.m. — A caller on Rough and Ready Highway reported theft of a vehicle approximately a month to a month and a half ago. While on the line, the caller said the theft actually occurred in September.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

9:56 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Commercial Street reported eight Polynesian males starting fights.

— Ross Maak