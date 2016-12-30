Police blotter: Drinking and rolling around in a shopping cart | TheUnion.com

Grass Valley Police Department

Thursday

9:34 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of East Main Street reported his car had been parked in a lot behind a business overnight and was now missing. The vehicle was parking in a different spot.

10:24 a.m. — A caller from the 1300 block of East Main Street reported telling someone not to drive prior to leave due to their medicated status. The person left anyway. Police were unable to locate the person.

11:39 a.m. — A caller reported receiving a scam call claiming to be a Grass Valley Police Officer saying the caller’s grandson was needing money after a car crash.

1:28 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Church Street reported a person had come into the bank several times asking the teller to give him all the money, then conducting business as normal. The caller asked an officer to advise the man of the seriousness of the jokes. The man said it was only a joke and he never meant any harm.

1:56 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported someone locked himself in the bathroom and hadn’t come out for five minutes. The subject moved along.

1:55 p.m. — A male on the 100 block of Joerschke Drive was arrested was arrested on suspicion of two failure to appear misdemeanors, a probation violation, possession of a controlled substance and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia.

4:03 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of West Main Street reported two people in a car parked in a back lot that shouldn’t have been there. Police were unable to locate the vehicle.

4:26 p.m. — A caller near the corner of North Church Street and West Main Street reported someone hit his vehicle and took off.

5:12 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Windsor Lane reported a scam saying she missed jury duty. The caller said she gave them $1,250.

5:49 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported a transient attacking his truck.

7:40 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Sutton Way reported two males drinking and riding around in a shopping cart.

8:32 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Joerschke Drive reported a female honking her horn and yelling. The caller said the woman came to her door and asked for Joseph and has been yelling for the past 40 minutes.

Friday

4:33 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of North Auburn Street reported five transients trying to get into a window.

Nevada County Sheriff’s office

Thursday

10:29 a.m. — A caller from the 13000 block of Quaker Hill Cross Road reported she was illegally recorded the previous night.

12:11 p.m. — A caller accidentally called 911 from Northstar Ski Resort.

1:14 p.m. — A caller from the 13000 block of Greenhorn Road reported a road rage incident with someone running other drivers off the road.

1:37 p.m. — A caller near the intersection of Highway 20 and Rough and Ready Highway reported a male sitting in a vehicle without moving for an extended amount of time.

2:21 p.m. — A caller from the 10000 block of Melody Road reported her neighbor’s pit bull trying to charge and attack her.

4 p.m. — A caller from the 17000 block of Red Dog Road reported locks cut off the gate and theft from a shed on the property. The caller said there were problems with an easement.

6:33 p.m. — A caller from the 12000 block of Banner Lava Cap Road reported a smashed window and burglary.

6:45 p.m. — A caller from the 10000 block of Bragg Avenue reported two missing juveniles. The juveniles were found.

6:47 p.m. — A caller from the 10000 block of Alta Sierra Drive reported someone calling and threatening to kill the caller and the caller’s family. A report was taken.

11:48 p.m. — A caller from the 13000 block of Alpha Road reported her boyfriend was back making threats to slit her throat, disconnected her phone as she was trying to call 911 and smashed her cell phone. Officers found her staying at the Washington Hotel and determined she was “being less than truthful.”

Nevada City Police Department

Thursday

12:24 p.m. — A caller from Nimrod Street reported a lost or stolen firearm, saying it shows as being delivered last week but never arrived at his residence.

— Ross Maak