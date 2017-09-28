Plea offer on table in Nevada County child sex case of Kenneth Byrnes

A former Nevada County man facing child sexual abuse accusations has almost a month to decide if he'll accept a plea offer from prosecutors.

Kenneth A. Byrnes, 70, faces three counts of lewd act upon a child and one count of continuous sexual abuse, court records state.

Byrnes appeared Thursday before Nevada County Superior Court Judge Linda Sloven, who was told that prosecutors and Byrnes' public defender have met several times about the case.

"We have arrived at an offer," said Tamara Zuromskis, Byrnes' deputy public defender. "But negotiations have gone back and forth as recently as this morning."

Zuromskis then asked for Byrnes to return to court on Oct. 26, giving him time to consider the offer.

Sloven agreed, saying at that time Byrnes either will change his plea or have his preliminary hearing set.

Byrnes is accused of performing a lewd act on a child between 1997 and 2001. Prosecutors filed charges against him this year after the victim came forward.

Court records state that Byrnes in 2011 pleaded no contest to continual sexual abuse of a child. He received a sentence of 12 years' probation and received credit for 570 days in jail.

Byrnes remained in jail Thursday afternoon under $300,000 in bond, records state.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.