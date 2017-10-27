Penn Valley man arrested in connection with honey oil lab

A Penn Valley man was arrested on drug and weapons charges Wednesday after sheriff's deputies reportedly found a butane honey oil lab on his property.

Investigators from the Nevada County Sheriff's Office served a search warrant in the 17000 block of Woodglen Lane in Penn Valley after the lab was observed by deputies conducting marijuana compliance checks, according to a post on NCSO's Facebook page that began, "This ain't your little sister's Easy-Bake oven."

The post was referring to a vacuum oven reportedly located inside the BHO lab. Deputies seized about 400 marijuana plants and 75 pounds of processed marijuana and located around 500 expended butane cans, the release stated.

Investigators also located two handguns and a 12-gauge shotgun, all unloaded, as well as ammunition, said Sheriff's Lt. Rob Bringolf.

Donald Walter Freeman, 47, was arrested on suspicion of manufacturing a controlled substance and being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition; he was booked and released on $50,000 bail.

It was not clear what his prior felony entailed; Freeman has no felony convictions in Nevada County, according to online case records.