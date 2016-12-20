Pathologist: Grass Valley murder victim shot nine times in face | TheUnion.com

Jason Carl Schuller shot William Tackett multiple times in the head and face before setting his body on fire and leading police on a three-county chase.

That was some of the testimony presented at a hearing Tuesday in Nevada County Superior Court into the evidence against Schuller, who has been charged with murder and reckless evasion of a peace officer.

Schuller, 35, is accused of firing multiple shots at 67-year-old Tackett on March 20, before fleeing Tackett’s Banner View Drive home. He reportedly led police on a chase through three counties, ending early the next morning in Sacramento.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Det. Rhiannon King testified at the hearing in Nevada County Superior Court that she was called out to the scene of the homicide and interviewed the victim’s daughter, Heather Tackett.

Heather Tackett lived in an apartment upstairs from her father and beginning at 8 p.m. she had texted and called him repeatedly with no response.

“Earlier she had heard him down there, but it had been quiet for a while,” King said, adding she said it was very unusual for him to not respond.

Some time later, Heather Tackett said she heard a succession of loud banging noises, “like metal hitting metal,” King said.

Heather Tackett told King she didn’t go down to see her father because she saw Schuller’s car and she didn’t like being around him.

Schuller had lived there on and off, but not for several weeks, she told King.

Heather Tackett said at about 9 p.m., she heard a small explosion from downstairs and went outside.

A neighbor had come out, and a friend of hers had just arrived, King said.

The neighbor entered the apartment and she heard him scream to get a fire extinguisher. At about that time, Heather Tackett said, Schuller’s car was heard backing out quickly from the driveway.

Heather Tackett told King the house was full of smoke, and she entered to find the oven doors open and the burners on. It wasn’t until some of the smoke cleared that she saw her father’s body in a pool of blood.

On cross-examination, Deputy Public Defender Jody Schutz brought up one possible motive when she asked King whether Schuller had told her that he woke up that night to find Tackett next to him, and that his pants had been pulled down.

In other testimony, Sheriff’s Deputy Brian Condon said he was on patrol a little before 9:30 p.m. when he heard a BOLO for a possibly intoxicated driver heading southbound on Highway 49, then heard a vehicle left the scene of a homicide, with the same vehicle description.

Condon said that he spotted the vehicle near Brewer Road and turned around, catching up at Combie.

He testified that the vehicle failed to yield and a pursuit initially ended up on Interstate 80, with the vehicle stopping first near Auburn Road, then driving away several times before stopping for the fourth and final time near Watt Avenue.

Condon said he took Schuller into custody at about 1 a.m.

A forensic pathologist testified that Tackett was shot multiple times in the head and face, which was the cause of death, with one gunshot to the left hand.

Dr. Gregory Reiber testified that there was superficial blistering and charring to Tackett’s skin in multiple areas, but that the autopsy showed he was probably dead at the time the fire was set.

Tackett had been shot from at least 2 feet away with a semi-automatic handgun, Reiber said, based on the close spacing pattern.

A criminalist from the state Department of Justice also testified regarding the bullets and shell casings recovered in the apartment, as well as the 9-mm Luger found in Schuller’s car.

He did not have information about signs of an altercation in the bedroom, which, according to Schutz, included blood on a lampshade, radio and the corner of a nightstand.

Assistant District Attorney Joe Alexander told Judge Robert Tice-Raskin there was implied malice due to the method of killing, with evidence that Schuller had paused to reload the gun during the murder.

Schutz said there were still a lot of unknowns in the case, adding, “I don’t think they were resolved today.”

Tice-Raskin did find enough evidence to hold Schuller, who was set for formal arraignment on Jan. 23.

