New Year’s Eve presents no major problems for local law enforcement | TheUnion.com

New Year’s Eve on a Saturday night could have made for a dangerous mix, but local law enforcement said the transition to 2017 went smoothly.

“It was relatively quiet, especially for being on a Saturday night,” Grass Valley Police Department Cpl. Russell Johnson said. “There were a few fireworks calls, but around town, in the bars, everyone seemed to get along pretty well.”

Johnson said Grass Valley had no reported DUIs.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Ray Kress offered essentially the same assessment.

“It was a pretty normal night,” Kress said. “There were some fights, fireworks, gunshots, things like that. Nothing out of the ordinary. I’d say it was an average New Year’s Eve.”

Kress said there were no fatalities and just one DUI.

The California Highway Patrol also reported a quiet New Year’s Eve.

“Units responded to a lot of shots fired, just up in the air, that sort of thing,” Officer Brent Hardin said. “It was pretty uneventful.”

The CHP’s Grass Valley office also reported just one DUI.

