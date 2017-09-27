Nevada County Sheriff’s Office: Man on drugs walks around park with machete

Grass Valley Police Department

Tuesday

7:43 a.m. — Cal Fire responded to smoke seen near a transient camp on the 1100 block of Sutton Way. An arrest was made on charges of being under the influence of a controlled substance.

10:25 a.m. — A caller from the 400 block of West Main Street reported her vehicle was shot with a BB gun the previous night.

11:08 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Colfax Avenue reported a woman yelling and screaming and hitting windows. Officers made contact and she was fine.

2:01 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported a vehicle stolen within the last hour and a half. The keys were accounted for but the vehicle was unlocked.

2:30 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Old Tunnel Road reported her grandson told the caller her granddaughter, who is a frequent drug user, took the caller's keys and vehicle without the caller's permission.

4:08 p.m. — A caller from the 900 block of Allison Ranch Road reported a man and woman walked to the very back of the property and fence line of the neighboring business. The caller said they appeared high and were possible headed to a tent.

6:41 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of South Auburn Street reported theft of a vehicle within the past hour.

8:23 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of South Auburn Street reported his car was broken into that morning. He said it looked like someone had slept in his car and stole his drill. He said there wasn't any damaged and that he only wanted extra patrols.

Wednesday

1:55 a.m. — A person was stopped near the corner of Richardson Street and North Auburn Street. A person was arrested on charges of grand theft.

3:10 a.m. — A caller from the 600 block of East Main Street reported two men carrying something from a business across the street. Officers were unable to locate the men.

5:34 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Dorsey Drive reported wanting a woman removed from an apartment for the last two weeks. She was the sister of the caller's girlfriend that lives with the caller. The caller said he had no reason for her to be removed except that she got mad when he was with his child that had a bad dream. Additional calls reported his wife said she was going outside to punch herself multiple times to make it look like it was the caller. The wife was upset with the caller for making the sister leave. Another call reported the caller advising his girlfriend's sister left and no response was needed. The girlfriend was heard in the background saying the caller was on drugs.

NEvada County Sheriff's Office

Tuesday

11:16 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Orion Way and Weatherstone Place reported someone called saying they were the caller's insurance company and they needed to come to her residence to check her medications. The caller called her insurance company which said it was not them who called, but the caller had already provided the suspicious callers with her home address.

11:54 a.m. — A person stopped near Gateway Park in Penn Valley. A person was arrested on charges of being under the influence of a controlled substance and possession of a narcotic.

4:14 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Maidu Avenue and Helling Way reported a female transient in the women's rest room making bizarre statements about killing cops and shooting up heroin.

7:21 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Purdon Road and Purdon Crossing reported catching a man breaking into his car. The caller made contact with the man and the man left. The caller also had the man on video.

7:27 p.m. — A caller near Western Gateway Park in Penn Valley reported a man on drugs walking around the park with a machete.

9:19 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Stinson Drive and Sky Pines road reported a woman yelling for help. The woman said she wanted to call 911 and "he" took her phone. A juvenile was arrested.

10:38 p.m. — A caller from Malakoff Diggins reported hearing screaming. The caller thought it was possible a person fell down a cliff. The call was transferred to state parks.

Nevada City Police Department

Tuesday

1:58 p.m. — A person was stopped near the corner of Ridge Road and Zion Street. A person was arrested on charges of driving with a suspended license.

11:41 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sacramento Street reported a person sleeping in the women's bathroom.

— Ross Maak