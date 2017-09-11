Nevada County sheriff: Skateboard theft leads to robbery charge

A Grass Valley man accused of robbing an ex-girlfriend of her skateboard remained Monday afternoon in the Nevada County Jail under $102,500 in bond, authorities said.

Sanji Lebovitz, 44, is charged with robbery and obstructing/resisting a public officer, jail reports state.

The charges stem from a 2 p.m. Saturday incident in the 16000 block of Greenhorn Road, Sheriff Keith Royal said.

Lebovitz arrived at an ex-girlfriend's home, where she saw him walking around and yelling for a bicycle because his ATV was broken, the sheriff said.

"She told him to leave the property several times," he added.

At some point Lebovitz took a skateboard of the woman's. She tried to take it back from him when a struggle began, Royal said.

Recommended Stories For You

"He pushed her to the ground, jumped on top of her," he added.

Lebovitz then got to his feet, took the skateboard and left. The woman went inside her home, barricaded herself inside and called authorities, the sheriff said.

Deputies found Lebovitz in the 12000 block of Hoppy Hollow Road, reports state. Royal said Lebovitz resisted authorities during his arrest and again at the jail.

"Robbery is the taking of property by force or fear," the sheriff said. "In this case, it was both."

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.