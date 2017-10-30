Nevada County robbery suspect now faces sodomy charge
October 30, 2017
Sanji Lebovitz, accused last month of robbing a woman of her skateboard, was arrested this past weekend on a sodomy charge, Nevada County authorities said.
Sheriff's deputies arrested Lebovitz, 45, on a charge of sodomy of a victim unconscious of the act. Booked Sunday in the Nevada County Jail, Lebovitz has since made his $100,000 bond, records state.
According to Lt. Sam Brown, the adult victim contacted authorities shortly after the incident. Deputies then responded to the call and spoke with her.
"The victim reported having been sodomized by Sanji," Brown said.
Deputies then interviewed Lebovitz and obtained a statement before arresting him, he added.
Brown said Lebovitz and the victim know each other, though it's unknown to what degree.
Lebovitz's Sunday arrest was the second time in under two months he's been booked into the Nevada County Jail.
Authorities have said that Lebovitz on Sept. 11 robbed an ex-girlfriend of her skateboard. He'd gone to the woman's home, at some point taking the skateboard. The pair struggled when the woman tried to take it back and Lebovitz pushed her to the ground.
Lebovitz was held on $100,000 in bail on the robbery charge for about 10 days before a judge halved his bond, leading to his release.
To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.
