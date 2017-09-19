Nevada County prosecutor: Child sex suspect caught at airport

Nevada County authorities last week caught a Sacramento man wanted on a child sex charge after the federal Department of Homeland Security tipped them off, prosecutors said.

Moses D. Clark, 22, faces a charge of sexual penetration with a child under 10 years old. Arrested Friday at the Sacramento International Airport, Clark remained held Tuesday under $200,000 in bond, Nevada County Jail reports state.

Clark, who's scheduled to appear Sept. 28 in Superior Court here, is accused of touching the girl in February 2016. The girl told her mother, who reported it the following month to authorities, said Chris Walsh, assistant district attorney.

The case stalled for over a year. Then in July, prosecutors filed a criminal complaint against Clark, leading to an arrest warrant being filed, Walsh said.

On Friday, Clark was going to take a plane to Canada. Authorities noticed his outstanding warrant in a computer system and contacted Nevada County officials, Walsh said.

"It's pretty rare for us to get a call from homeland security," he added. "They arrested him in the airport right before he got on the plane."

