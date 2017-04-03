Nevada County police chase took 32 miles, sheriff says | TheUnion.com

Nevada County police chase took 32 miles, sheriff says
April 3, 2017
A Grass Valley man accused of leading deputies on a 32-mile chase this weekend is free on bond, Nevada County authorities said.
Chris Anthony Votino, 46, is charged with evading police and reckless driving. Arrested Saturday, Votino had made his $25,000 bond by Monday, jail records state.
Deputies first spotted Votino around 5 a.m. Saturday near Ready Springs Elementary School, on Spenceville Road in Penn Valley. Votino's speed led to the pursuit, complete with sirens and emergency lights, Sheriff Keith Royal said.
"The guy was running an excessive speed, 60 to 100 miles per hour," Royal said, adding moments later, "He went all over the place. He was on Duggans. He was on Wolf, on Lime Kiln."
Votino, who ran some stop signs, was stopped at Penn Valley Drive and Highway 20, Royal said.
"He just said he didn't notice the officer behind him until the very last," he added.

