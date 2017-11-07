Nevada County Police Blotter: Woman worried porch light on means people are going to kill her

Grass Valley Police Department

Monday

9:06 a.m. — A caller from Allison Ranch Road reported a man beating up a sign with a baseball bat. A second caller said the person was hitting a vehicle with a baseball bat.

12:26 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported a transient just bought large bottles of vodka for teenagers and was handing them to them. The report was unfounded and the transient was moving along.

12:45 p.m. — A person on the 400 block of South Auburn Street was arrested on charges of a probation violation.

3:33 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Sutton Way and Brunswick Road reported a car went ahead of a person at a stop sign and was almost hit, then screamed at another driver.

Recommended Stories For You

6:29 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Bank Street reported a belligerent skateboarder in front of a business refusing to leave and yelling profanities at the staff.

6:59 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Sutton Way reported a transient woman aggressively panhandling in front of a business and refusing to leave.

7:44 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Jan Road reported a woman going door-to-door claiming to work for Neilson Ratings. Officers were unable to locate her.

9:09 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Tinloy Street and Bank Street reported a verbal disturbance. A man was heard saying "no" and "stop." An arrest was made on charges of public intoxication.

10:34 p.m. — A person was stopped on the 1000 block of Plaza Drive. A person was arrested on charges of driving under the influence.

Tuesday

2:31 a.m. — A caller reported thinking her neighbors were going to kill her. It was unknown why. She requested officers respond so she can feel safe. Officers found her fearful due to the neighbor's porch lights being on again for a second night in a row. The caller requested an officer come sit at her residence. The caller was advised that was not feasible due to staffing and other concerns. The caller requested extra patrols through the night.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Monday

12:19 a.m. — A caller from Heirs Road reported a man at her daughter's trailer asking for water. The man said he'd been running from police.

2:18 a.m. — A caller from Penn Valley Drive reported calling 911 by accident but a female was heard yelling in the background.

8:33 a.m. — A caller from Dog Bar Road advised someone was on the property. The caller had them locked in and they were trying to hit her with a vehicle. An arrest was made on charges of a probation violation and trespassing.

9:22 a.m. — A caller from Wheeler Acres Road reported in April her dog was poisoned with meth.

10:48 a.m. — A caller from Wold Mountain Road reported receiving multiple calls at home and on a cell. The calls were becoming increasingly threatening.

11:28 a.m. — A caller from Pine Flat Way reported someone had placed a trailer on his private road and then there were several other vehicles setting up camp.

12:12 p.m. — A caller from Toller Ridge Court reported wanting to talk to someone about marijuana grows. The caller was advised of proper usage of 911.

3 p.m. — A caller from Red Lane reported a loose dog in the road. The caller said it was a habitual problem and was a small chihuahua-type wearing a vest.

4:37 p.m. — A caller from Edward Drive reported receiving paperwork that shows he made FEMA claims for aid. The caller said he never actually applied for disaster relief.

7:25 p.m. — A caller from Gold Drive reported a woman with her pants down and her privates hanging out. An arrest was made on charges of being under the influence of a controlled substance.

8:33 p.m. — A caller from George Way reported a person standing in the back yard on the stairs, just standing there. The caller then said it was a reflection of a picture.

— Ross Maak