Nevada County Police Blotter: Woman takes exception to be called ‘a fake-ass Dodgers fan’

Grass Valley Police Department

Sunday

2:18 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Arcadia Drive reported a vehicle accident with the vehicle in a front yard. A man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and two passengers were arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public.

7:03 a.m. — A caller from Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital reported an assault on a security guard. A person was arrested on suspicion of battery on a peace officer.

7:55 a.m. — A caller reported a physical fight involving a man and a woman; the man reportedly head-butted her and was dragging her by the hair. He was arrested on suspicion of spousal abuse.

8:30 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of North Auburn Street reported someone took a window screen off and tried to gain entry, but was scared off. Extra patrols were requested.

12:47 p.m. — A caller reported a Craigslist rental scam.

3:22 p.m. — A caller from Highway 20 at Highway 49 reported a rollover with people possibly trapped; no injuries were reported.

5:19 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and West McKnight Way reported an elderly man driving the wrong way on the highway.

5:29 p.m. — A caller from the hospital reported a drunk person lying in front of the door, who was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public.

6:07 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a man stole alcohol; a man was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting and possessing stolen property.

9:30 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 200 block of Sierra College Drive reported people had set up a tent and lights and were camping; they also had been smoking marijuana. They agreed to move on.

10:04 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of South Auburn Street reported a person stole a bottle of alcohol and the caller just wanted it back. The bottle was taken for destruction.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Sunday

2:20 a.m. — A caller from Pine Court and Kenwood Drive reported a woman screaming for help; no one was located.

5:12 a.m. — A caller from McCourtney and Auburn roads reported a person with a flashlight looking into cars behind a residence; no one was located.

11:15 a.m. — A caller from Sunrise Heights at Alta Street reported the theft of a firearm from a vehicle.

1:08 p.m. — A caller from Idaho-Maryland and Madrone Forest roads reported a transient camp.

1:49 p.m. — A man from Riffle Box and Rough and Ready roads reported he ran out of gas in his residence. He was told to call the gas company and he said he did, but was not going to wait five days for them to fill the tank and was not going to stop calling until he got gas.

3:36 p.m. — A man from Hidden Hill Road and Gautier Drive reported the theft of expensive items including a saw.

4:44 p.m. — A woman from a business on Highway 174 reported the theft of a cell phone.

5:35 p.m. — A caller reported drug activity.

6:16 p.m. — A man from Fair Oaks Drive reported a woman had assaulted him and then left on foot. He said he was egging her on during a baseball game and called her "a fake-ass Dodgers fan." She then hit him. A report was taken.

6:26 p.m. — A caller reported a child being homeless and sleeping outside.

10:55 p.m. — A man from Highway 20 and Chalk Bluff Road reported rats were making sounds and trying to get in his tent; he made cat sounds to get rid of them. He then heard a wolf or coyote howl close by, and was advised there were no wild wolves here and it probably was a coyote or a dog.

Nevada City Police Department

Thursday

6:35 p.m. — A caller from the Boardwalk reported five men lying down on the boardwalk, smoking marijuana.

9:1 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Sacramento Street reported a man carrying a large rock who walked into the gas station and took a newspaper; he was moving on.

Friday

9:37 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Main Street reported a stolen vehicle.

11:41 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sacramento Street reported someone defecated in front of a doorway; extra patrols were requested.

11:06 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Sacramento Street reported hundreds of people in the street causing a traffic hazard; no one was found in the roadway.

Saturday

2:15 a.m. — A caller from Coyote and Union streets reported a vehicle had been broken into.

8:31 a.m. — A caller from Factory and Bridge streets reported a convertible red Jeep was speeding and drove across a lawn.

8:56 a.m. — A woman from the 700 block of Lindley Avenue reported the theft of a vehicle.

11:32 a.m. — A caller from Commercial Street reported 20-plus people at the bathrooms with one shooting up. Several were moving on; "Tall Can Dan" was playing the guitar and was OK.

2:27 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Zion Street reported a woman was extremely intoxicated and was growling at him, then might have passed out; she was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public.

3:30 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Nevada Street reported vandalism and items missing from a residence, possibly after a party.

5:15 p.m. — A caller from the 900 block of Helling Way reported a woman threatening staff with a meat thermometer; she was arrested om suspicion of battery.

8:50 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 300 block of Broad Street reported a drunken woman hit two people in the head and then left.

Sunday

12:19 a.m. — A caller from Main and Commercial streets reported two men with flashlights looking into cards; they could not be located.

8:33 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 200 block of Broad Street reported a broken window.

3:03 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 200 block of Broad Street reported an extremely drunken man who broke a window and who is now passed out.

— Liz Kellar