Nevada County Police Blotter: Woman reports 800-pound bear eating in kitchen

Grass Valley Police Department

Sunday

7:48 a.m. — A caller from the 900 block of Pampas Drive reported a smashed window in a laundry room.

11:42 a.m. — A man from the 100 block of Colfax Avenue reported finding a stolen necklace in the bushes.

12:29 p.m. — A man from East Main Street and Sierra College Drive reported getting into a physical fight and needing medical attention because he was hit in the back of the head and was bleeding.

1:50 p.m. — A caller from the 900 block of Allison Ranch Road reported a woman passed out with a bottle of vodka next to her.

3:19 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Olympia Park Road reported a vehicle had been broken into and a purse taken. Two cases were taken for burglary of vehicles and a person was arrested on a warrant.

6:34 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Mill Street reported a woman who appeared drunk or on drugs, tossing bottles at a cat. She left before an officer arrived.

7:01 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of East Main Street reported the theft of a backpack from a locked vehicle.

7:55 p.m. — A caller reported seeing something larger than a shooting star, with an orange and yellow flame, fall from the sky toward Sierra College.

10:06 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and West McKnight Way reported a bear in traffic.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Sunday

8:27 a.m. — A caller from Waste Management reported a building in the 15000 block of Gaston Road was broken into; several items were stolen, including the keys to the business.

8:57 a.m. — A man from the 11000 block of Lakeshore North reported a family of foxes living in his backyard; he wanted them scared off.

12:36 p.m. — A caller from the 12000 block of Robinson Road reported the theft of jewelry from a residence.

2:10 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 at the Yuba River bridge reported a motorcyclist down.

2:15 p.m. — A caller from Oregon Creek reported naked people at the creek refusing to put their clothes on.

2:47 p.m. — A caller from Lower Colfax Road reported a suspicious vehicle; a woman was arrested on suspicion of second-degree burglary and a warrant for failing to appear for court.

3:02 p.m. — A caller from Edwards Crossing reported illegally parked vehicles on the side of the road.

3:20 p.m. — A caller from Backbone and Bloomfield-Graniteville roads reported a 4Runner upside down in the road, with no one around or in the vehicle.

4:22 p.m. — A caller from Bridgeport reported a man with a shoulder injury from jumping off rocks into the river.

5:10 p.m. — A caller from the 10000 block of Partridge Road reported a possible Craigslist scam regarding a house being listed as a rental that is actually for sale.

5:56 p.m. — A man from Casci Road reported people on the privately owned road refusing to leave, who then went racing up the road.

7:40 p.m. — A caller from Christmas Tree Lane reported men in a truck with a U-Haul who had been there for hours and were looking into people's vehicles; the two men reportedly claimed they were looking for a place to live. One of the men then called to say someone had shot at his vehicle twice. No one could be located despite an extensive area check. The man called later and said he wanted to press charges against the man who shot at him.

8:16 p.m. — A caller from Bitney Springs and Newtown roads reported a transient camp; the people were advised to move along.

9:08 p.m. — A caller from Oak Drive reported a man and woman in a truck arguing over who should be driving, with one of them continually honking the horn. The situation was mediated and the man left on foot.

10:41 p.m. — A caller from Lawrence Way reported a gunshot near a residence.

Monday

12:01 a.m. — A woman from the 1200 block of Santa Fe Trail reported an approximately 800-pound bear in her kitchen, eating. She said she would be going out the window to a neighbor's house. The bear was gone when a deputy arrived.

7:17 a.m. — A caller from Spanish Lane reported transients sleeping in a vacant house; the residence was secure and empty.

Nevada City Police Department

Friday

1:08 p.m. — A caller from Commercial Street reported a person passed out in the men's restroom in the parking lot; a man was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public.

9:58 p.m. — A caller from the post office in the 200 block of Coyote Street reported a person passed out on the floor, who was arrested on suspicion of trespassing.

11:22 p.m. — A caller requested a welfare check on a juvenile who had been a passenger in a vehicle with a drunk driver; the vehicle could not be located.

Saturday

3:20 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sacramento Street reported loud music, with the music being turned up louder when the person was asked to turn it down.

Sunday

11:07 a.m. — A man from Pioneer Park reported his dog killed another dog; a very heated argument could be heard. The owner of the other dog left to take it to the vet.

2:49 p.m. — A woman from the 200 block of Nevada Street reported someone smashed the window of her vehicle and stole her purse. A second victim was also located.

— Liz Kellar