Nevada County Police Blotter: Woman calls cops because meth dealer stole her meth money

Grass Valley Police Department

Tuesday

7:43 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Mill Street reported two transients yelling and arguing in the street. The man left and the woman moved along.

9:25 a.m. — A caller from the 10000 block of Alta Street reported people in a vehicle heavily smoking marijuana and possibly involved in drug activity. Officers found no marijuana and the people moved along.

11:25 a.m. — A caller from the 1700 block of East Main Street reported a man throwing things around and possibly high.

1:29 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Brunswick Road reported four or five transients with an aggressive dog that tried to bite an employee.

2:53 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Mill Street said she gave someone $80 to buy her meth and he also borrowed her phone. The caller said the man "ditched" her, failing to return her money or giving her the meth he promised to buy for her. The phone was damaged. The caller said a phone replacement cost $70. The caller was advised there was no crime and to stop doing drugs and trusting drug dealers.

4:12 p.m. — A caller near the corner of South Auburn Street and Badger Lane reported a juvenile got off the bus and appeared very confused. The juvenile was fine and was walking home.

9:48 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Bennett and Henderson streets reported a man running through the neighborhood with a tire iron yelling "you better come out." Officers were unable to locate the man.

10:19 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of West Main Street reported a woman not leaving the bar when asked. She was no longer being served and was going to other customers taking/asking for their drinks. She had just stated she was going to use the bathroom before she gets arrested again. She was moving along and advised of trespassing.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Tuesday

9:29 a.m. — A person stopped on the 17000 block of Penn Valley Drive was arrested on charges of being under the influence of a controlled substance.

9:35 a.m. — A caller from the 10000 block of Combie Road reported a man went into the bathroom for about an hour and had been pacing and talking to himself. A person was arrested on charges of being under the influence of a controlled substance and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia.

11:46 a.m. — A caller from the 20000 block of Cruzon Grade Road reported having been assaulted by a neighbor with a hammer. A report was taken and a be-on-the-lookout was issued.

12:17 p.m. — A caller from the 10000 block of Ball Road reported having recently purchased a residence but there were people living there. It was unknown if they were previous tenants or people squatting.

2:29 p.m. — A caller from the 14000 block of Highland Drive reported a neighbor's vehicle was parked too close on the easement and the caller accidentally struck it with his vehicle's mirror. The caller said "I know there's nothing you can do unless there's shots fired" and said he just wanted it documented. The caller then disconnected.

2:34 p.m. — A person came to the sheriff's office to report her brother has been missing since 2007.

2:46 p.m. — A caller said she came home and her house had been broken into by her ex husband. The caller said it smelled of cigar smoke in the house. Upon contact the caller was unsure if anything had actually occurred but would review surveillance and call back if necessary. The caller has a history of unfounded calls.

3:33 p.m. — A caller from Highway 174 reported someone digging out the caller's live marijuana plants after being told not to. The caller didn't want him touching her things and said he yelled at her.

3:41 p.m. — A person just released from jail decided to lie down in the highway. He was advised not to do so again.

7 p.m. — A caller from the 21000 block of Egbert Hill Road reported two people on her hill shooting guns, located behind her pool on her 20-acre property. The caller thought they were firing toward her house. The caller went to confront them and they started firing toward her, but it was unknown if it was on purpose.

Wednesday

12:20 a.m. — A person was stopped near the corner of Pekolee and Little Deer Creek drives. A person was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a narcotic and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia.

Nevada City Police Department

Tuesday

4:38 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Church Street accidentally dialed while using the GPS on the phone to locate a business. Everything was fine. Directions were provided as well.

Wednesday

1 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Commercial Street reported a crazy guy running around the block trying to assault people. The person had already broken a window and his right hand was bleeding. An arrest was made on charges of vandalism and public intoxication.

— Ross Maak