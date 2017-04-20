Nevada County Police Blotter: Wife takes man’s clothing | TheUnion.com

Grass Valley Police Department

Wednesday

9:31 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of West Main Street requested assistance for a dispute he had with his wife who took his clothing.

11:35 a.m. — Officers on foot patrol on the 900 block of Old Tunnel Road arrested two people, one on suspicion of a probation violation and shoplifting and the other on two probation violations.

12:15 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Freeman Lane said a vehicle just left quickly after hitting her vehicle in a parking lot.

6:34 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Race Street reported finding a bicycle in his yard. The caller believed that it was an expensive bike and possibly stolen.

7:57 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Mill Street reported a person was threatening to throw a dog outside if the caller wasn't there in 15 minutes. The caller was waiting for a ride to get the dog.

9:42 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Kidder Avenue and Bennett Street reported very loud drumming and yelling in the area. The caller said they started at 10:45 a.m. and wouldn't quiet down until 10 p.m. Officers were unable to locate any noise.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Wednesday

9:34 a.m. — A caller reported a verbal disagreement and someone throwing items out of a residence into the front yard.

10:02 a.m. — A caller from the 21000 block of McDaniel Road reported an injured vulture in her front yard and then there were several in the trees and circling above.

10:58 a.m. — A caller from the 12000 block of Gayle Lane reported receiving a call making threats to cut his neck.

11:42 a.m. — A caller near the intersection of LaBarr Meadows and Highway 49 reported a single needle found on the side of the road.

2:40 p.m. — A caller from the 13000 block of Mallory Court requested a log entry referring to a neighbor using property as a shooting range. The caller said it's a continuous problem and has been advised to call and document each time the neighbor is out shooting.

2:44 p.m. — A caller from a different address on the 13000 block of Mallory Court requested a log entry due to a next door neighbor conducting a shooting class.

4:16 p.m. — A caller from the 17000 block of Dog Bar Road reported two cows in and out of the roadway.

4:55 p.m. — A caller reported someone blocking the road terrorizing her and taking pictures.

8:25 p.m. — A caller from the 17000 block of Silver Pine Drive reported trying to leave his driveway and his neighbor began an argument about the caller's cat and threatened to pull the caller out of his truck.

Thursday

3:34 a.m. — A caller reported sleeping in her vehicle and someone just slashed the tires. She said she'd been harassed lately because she always sleeps there.

Nevada City Police Department

Wednesday

5 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of South Pine Street reported people in the back parking lot smoking and drinking. They were admonished and were leaving.

— Ross Maak