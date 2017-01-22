Nevada County Police Blotter: Who needs trees? | TheUnion.com

Grass Valley Police Department

Friday

12:02 p.m. —A caller at Mill Street and Rhode Island Street reported three men all wearing black in the area, one walking a dog, dropping what looked like Amazon packages when spotted.

8:02 p.m. — A caller from a business on South Auburn Street reported a man trespassing. The man was asked to leave but refused. He was then arrested via citizen’s arrest.

10:49 p.m. — A caller at Sutton Way and Olympia Park Road reported his son, wearing a blue hoody, left a moving vehicle in the Grocery Outlet parking lot, went looking for him and was initially unable to locate him. Caller later reporter he’d found his son.

10:51 p.m. — A caller at Forest Glade Circle and West Main Street reported a subject in black Honda with loud exhaust throwing fireworks at cars.

Saturday

1:40 p.m. — A caller in the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported a gray Isuzu Trooper with red grill in the K-mart parking lot occupied by a woman and another subject for more than 45 minutes. The woman was yelling for help.

2:32 p.m. — A caller from the Nevada City post office reports he can identify the man stealing packages from Grass Valley residences in a video posted to Facebook.

2:37 p.m. — A caller in the 100 block of Neal Street reports three charter buses showed up in the parking lot and 65 vehicles had been left, taking up the majority of the parking lot. The property manager moved forward with private party tows.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Friday

12:53 p.m. — A caller at Meadow Drive and Highway 174 reported a man with a chainsaw cutting down trees and yelling, “I’m selling trees.”

Saturday

12:30 a.m. — A caller in the 13000 block of Golden Star Road reported a suspect in a dark-colored Volkswagen Jetta shot out her windows with an air soft gun and shot another occupant in the face with a BB gun. No medical attention was required.

8:16 a.m. — A caller in the 17000 block of Rainbow Ranch Place reported the gate to his driveway was opened with bolt cutters. He couldn’t see anything out of place but all switches to the utility box were turned off.

4:06 p.m. — A caller in the 11000 block of Brunswick Drive reported her next-door neighbor driving a white sedan with a “blunt” behind his ear. Caller says she understands he killed someone after a drunk driving arrest and has a history of driving problems.

4:11 p.m. — A caller in the 15000 block of Pasquale Road reported his neighbor is parking trailers on his property and setting up blockades to stop caller from being able to park on his property during stormy weather.

4:18 p.m.— A countywide alert was sent out after a trailer and an all-terrain vehicle were stolen from an address on Rainbow Ranch Road along with a safe containing 25 firearms, none of which were registered or contained serial numbers.

–Stephen Roberson