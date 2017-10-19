Nevada County Police Blotter: Vape pen cause fire in pants

Grass Valley Police Department

Wednesday

9:48 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sierra College Drive reported cleaning up an active transient camp.

10 a.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a transient man in the dumpster area. The man was woken by staff.

10:02 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Joerschke Drive reported she didn't like the fact that homeless were allowed to live in other tenants' apartments for extended periods of time. She was advised it was a civil matter between management and tenants and advised to file a complaint with management.

10:58 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Gates Place hung up. On callback a woman requested to speak about an assault that occurred approximately a year ago. When questioned further the woman said it's not happening there anymore and disconnected. Contact was made with the caller who reported her mother slapped her a year ago because she lost her job.

2:44 p.m. — A person in the Grass Valley Police Department lobby had questions regarding the legality of living in her vehicle in the city limits.

4:06 p.m. — A caller from the 1100 block of East Main Street reported a vape pen was in his pocket and it got hit and he had a fire in his pants.

5:25 p.m. — A caller near the corner of French Avenue and Brighton Street reported a man in his yard who took off running when dogs barked at him.

7:32 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of East Main Street reported a customer came in and took $900 that was left on top of the register and left.

8:25 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Grey Avenue reported an officer had been harassing him and given him tickets when he did not break the law. The caller thinks the officer was also just in his yard however the caller didn't see anything.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Wednesday

2:10 a.m. — A person was stopped on Combie Road. A person was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and a probation violation.

11:49 a.m. — A caller from Combie Road reported he had money stolen from an online source. The caller wanted further advice.

12:10 p.m. — A caller from Meadowlark Court reported being regularly woken up by a person shining a flashlight up and down the street. The previous night it occurred at 4:30 a.m.

12:45 p.m. — A caller near the intersection of Highway 49 and Heron Road reported possibly multiple people had been trespassing on the caller's property and left behind some belongings.

2:18 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Sun Forest Drive and Nutmeg Court reported a man talking to himself and carrying a plastic bag. The caller said she has been seeing him all over Penn Valley and that he didn't belong because the caller believes he doesn't live there because she's never seen him before.

2:47 p.m. — A caller from Monte Vista Drive reported a suspicious woman trying to sell puppies and the puppies didn't look well.

5:01 p.m. — A person flagged down an officer on Hollow Way regarding someone sleeping in the bushes.

5:55 p.m. — A caller near the intersection of Highway 20 and Ponderosa Way reported a man sitting with his legs dangling off the overpass.

8:58 p.m. — A caller from Rubicon Court reported a suspicious vehicle in the neighborhood two hours previous. The vehicle was parking in front of the caller's house. The caller thought it may have been related to the theft of decorative hummingbirds that were stolen in the last two weeks.

9:56 p.m. — A caller from Tracy Drive requested a welfare check on an ex-husband that had been drinking and was slurring his words. An arrest was made on charges of a probation violation.

Nevada City Police Department

Wednesday

8:59 a.m. — A caller from Robinson Plaza reported a woman "freaking out" in the restroom. The caller said the woman was pulling out the garbage cans, attempting to repair the plumbing and causing a disturbance.

— Ross Maak