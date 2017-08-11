Nevada County Police Blotter: Trying to reach a 916 number, caller dials 911 | TheUnion.com

Grass Valley Police Department

Thursday

9:22 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Brunswick Road and Sutton Way reported a possible attempted car jacking. The caller wasn't involved and didn't know if it was successful or not. Officers were unable to locate those involved. An additional witness said it was a disturbance between two men that new each other.

1:05 p.m. — A caller near the intersection of West Empire Street and Highway 49 reported a vehicle driving at least 100 miles per hour.

4:03 p.m. — A caller from the 900 block of Sutton Way reported two people stole tools from a maintenance room. Officers were unable to locate the suspects.

4:35 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a man yelling profanities at cars.

Recommended Stories For You

8:21 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of McKnight Way reported a transient asleep near a business with his items chained to a pole. The caller and coworkers did not feel comfortable leaving the business and wanted him moved along.

9:06 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Central Avenue reported drug use and one woman who OD'd the other day was there but had since left. Officers didn't find any drug activity.

9:15 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported someone on the property after being kicked off and told not to return.

11:32 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Freeman Lane and Allison Ranch Road reported a locked vehicle was broken into while at the fair.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Thursday

8:43 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Dog Bar Road and Wheeler Acres Road reported his two horses got loose during the previous evening. The horses were found and returned to their home.

8:55 a.m. — A caller from the 13000 Beitler Road reported he was just threatened on an NID canal by a man. The caller advised the man was doing illegal things and threatened to beat up the caller if he returned to the canal. Officers found no criminal threats and an ongoing dispute over NID access.

9:41 a.m. — A caller from Magnolia Road reported a woman going through a property, yelling and trashing a house. An arrest was made on charges of being under the influence of a controlled substance and vandalism.

12:11 p.m. — A caller from the 14000 block of Ballantree Lane reported selling something online, then receiving a check for much more than the item that the buyer claimed would be shipping costs for additional items they want the caller to ship to them from our area.

4:35 p.m. — A caller accidentally called 911, trying to call a 916 number to reach a business. The caller was provided with a number and everything was fine.

5:53 p.m. — A caller from the 11000 block of McCourtney Road reported finding a young lost child. The child was reunited with a parent.

10:24 p.m. — A caller from the 19000 block of New Rome Road reported her friend received an email from a serial killer that he was going to kill her if she doesn't give them money. According to the caller, the friend is distraught and too afraid to call. The caller requested contact from a deputy for advice. Officers reported the email appeared to be a scam attempting to solicit funds. The caller forwarded the email to officers for further analysis.

10:48 p.m. — A caller from the 11000 block of Bubbling Wells Road reported a bear left the residence after breaking down a door to a mud room to steal dog food. Information was given to fish and wildlife.

Friday

2:08 a.m. — A caller from the 10000 block of Cedar Way reported a person going in and out of a house screaming. An arrest was made on charges of a probation violation and unreasonable noise.

Nevada City Police Department

Thursday

7:48 a.m. — A caller near the intersection of Cement Hill Road and Highway 49 reported a man walking in the middle of the highway. Officers were unable to locate the man.

11:35 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Broad Street reported a man wouldn't give her back her cell phone.

11:38 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Sacramento Street reported people shooting up drugs in front of the caller's children. Officers found no contraband.

6:56 p.m. — A person stopped near the corner of Ridge Road and Zion Street was arrested on charges of driving under the influence.

— Ross Maak