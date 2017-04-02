Nevada County Police Blotter: Trespasser on porch goes back to sleep | TheUnion.com

Grass Valley Police Department

Friday

11:05 a.m. — A caller near the intersection of Doris and June drives reported a male subject looking "jacked up and acting like a druggie" talking loudly on the phone and to himself.

11:14 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of South Auburn Street reported someone sleeping on his porch. The caller said he asked the sleeping person to leave, but that person then fell back asleep.

12:12 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Maltman Drive reported a male half choking a female and punching her in the face. The caller said the man had locked the female out of a vehicle and was driving away.

1:59 p.m. — A caller near the intersection of Highway 49 and McKnight Way reported being pulled over by an unmarked police vehicle that she didn't believe was an official vehicle. The man who pulled her over was wearing cowboy boots, a belt buckle, and a brass badge in the shape of a rectangle with a point.

4:30 p.m. — A caller from the 1100 block of East Main Street reported the gas caps removed from his vehicle. No gas was siphoned, but the caller requested extra police patrols after dark.

4:47 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Lidster Avenue reported a neighbors dog constantly defacating in the caller's yard. Police made contact with the dog's owner who advised the dog had figured out how to escape, but the issue has since been fixed and the dog should not cause any further issues.

6:22 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Mill Street reported a male "making an encampment" on the caller's property and refusing to leave.

10:11 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of South Auburn Street reported his wife bit him on his lip. He requested his wife go to jail that night. A female voice was heard in the background stating that she was just trying to kiss him. An arrest was made on charges of assault.

Saturday

4:29 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Manor Drive reported three juveniles ran up behind her and her husband while they were walking their dog. The juveniles reportedly threw fire crackers at them.

5:02 p.m. — A caller from the 50 block of Primrose Lane reported receiving fraudulent phone calls for a year stating that he would win a vehicle if he keeps paying money to the suspect. The caller reports giving the subject thousands of dollars without winning a vehicle.

8:08 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of East Main Street reported a male subject approaching her and asking if she did anything wrong in her life. The subject reportedly had his hand in his pocket as if he was holding a firearm.

10:47 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of East Berryhill Drive reported a bug infestation at his apartment making it difficult to breathe. Police advised the caller to contact his apartment manager for assistance.

11:14 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Glasson Way reported receiving a phone call from her juvenile son who said he was somewhere near the hospital and approximately six males wanted to fight him. Police reported an extensive check was made.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Friday

3:45 p.m. — A caller from the 1100 block of Vista Avenue reported windows on her vehicle were broken in, tires were sliced, sugar was put in the gas tank, the exterior was spraypainted, and paperwork and clothing were stolen from inside the vehicle.

5:38 p.m. — A caller near the intersection of Rough and Ready Road and Burkard Lane reported a "black, pot belly pig" on the side of the roadway. The caller later reported that the pig's owner was contacted and the animal was begin taken care of.

6:14 p.m. — A caller from the 11000 block of Tammy Way reported a suspect going around an apartment complex, knocking on doors, and harassing people on the street.

7:34 p.m. — A caller from the 13000 block of Golden Star Road reported his neighbors threatened his children with baseball bats.

Saturday

3:53 a.m. — A caller near the intersection of Bitney Springs Road and Personeni Lane reported cows were in the roadway and loose on the side of the road.

10:06 p.m. — A caller from the 18000 block of Chickadee Court said she received phone calls from the mother of a foster child that was released to her the day prior. The caller stated the mother was harassing her over the phone, and she didn't want to turn the child over to her.

— Matthew Pera