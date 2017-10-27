Nevada County Police Blotter: Too much fast food earns call to police

Grass Valley Police Department

Thursday

7:33 a.m. — A caller from the 600 block of South Auburn Street reported a male transient sleeping under the stairs. He was admonished and advised he was not homeless but was in a fight with his girlfriend and had nowhere else to go.

1:42 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Central Avenue reported two transient men, one charging his phone where he was not supposed to be and had a large knife on his hip. Officers were unable to locate the men.

2:28 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Hughes Road reported a vehicle pulled in behind her and had the gas pump in his hand after she had paid for it. The caller said no theft had occurred but wanted it looked into. No crime was found to have been committed.

4:57 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Kechely Court reported a small child inside a vehicle holding a rat upside down and hitting it. The caller said the two parents were outside the vehicle not doing anything to stop the behavior. The caller called back saying the vehicle left.

5:24 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of East Main Street reported a man laying on the sidewalk next to a tree. The caller said the person was possibly passed out. Contact was made with the man. He was not passed out and had no medical need. He advised he ate too much at Burger King and needed to rest before walking home.

8:41 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Old Tunnel Road reported thinking someone has been in her apartment because she cannot operate her blinds. The caller had just gotten back after playing cards. The blinds were restored to working order.

11:27 p.m. — A caller from the 1200 block of East Main Street reported a man in her room. She said she was under the bed and couldn't see him but that he came in through the window and that he is going to kill her. Officers found the caller outside smoking on arrival. The caller said she had a bad dream and didn't need law enforcement, saying she was sorry for calling.

NEvada County Sheriff's Office

Thursday

12:57 a.m. — A caller near the intersection of Highway 20 and South Ponderosa Way reported seeing four plastic garbage bags full of "something dead." Four trash bags filled with pig heads, hide and entrails were found.

3:18 a.m. — A caller from Hanging Wall Drive reported someone banging on her front door. Officers were unable to locate anyone.

8:42 a.m. — A caller near the intersection of Highway 49 and Gautier Drive reported a vehicle with two men inside that has been sitting at the end of the road and driving up and down the road slowly.

9:11 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Idaho Maryland Road and Lee Lane reported three men setting up a camper on vacant property. Tree service people were found doing work.

9:47 a.m. — A caller from Tammy Way reported a brandishing that happened at hole nine on the golf course yesterday. The caller said he didn't know the address of the homeowner who brandished the weapon but he could show deputies where the residence was located.

10:04 a.m. — A caller from Lower Colfax Road reported a burglary in progress. The caller wasn't on the scene but saw through surveillance. The caller called back saying it was fine, the caller knew the person … it was a friend's wife.

12:13 p.m. — A caller near the intersection of North Ponderosa Way and Pierite Road reported a vehicle at the bottom of her driveway. The caller believed the owners parked there so they could walk to the waterfalls.

5:15 p.m. — A caller from Meadowlark Court reported not having her phone for seven days. The caller said she was instructed to call 911. The caller was advised if she had an emergency and needed help she was to call 911 however her phone outage was something she had to contact the company directly for.

7:30 p.m. — A caller from Pleasant Valley Road reported lights on in her barn and advised someone has "invaded" her barn. The building was found to be secure.

— Ross Maak