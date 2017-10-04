Nevada County Police Blotter: Suspicious person clears blackberry bushes

Grass Valley Police Department

Tuesday

7:38 a.m. — A caller from the 1300 block of East Main Street reported someone that was shaky when he was talking to the caller and said he needed a bandana. The caller said the person had an open pocket knife in his pocket as well.

11:25 a.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Mill Street reported someone behind the caller's residence saying he was helping out by clearing out the blackberry bushes. The person was no longer there.

1:44 p.m. — A person was stopped on the 100 block of South Auburn Street. A person was arrested on charges of a probation violation.

1:51 p.m. — A person was stopped on the 300 block of Mill Street. A person was arrested on charges of failure to appear.

4:06 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported loud industrial sounds for the last hour. The phone then disconnected. Officers were unable to locate anything.

4:56 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported a man following customers from the store to their vehicles and appeared on drugs per the caller. The person was then sitting in front of windows of the business. The person left voluntarily.

5:18 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of South Auburn Street reported a man just walked into the building with a firearm on him. The caller said the firearm was in a holster. Contact was made with the subject, who didn't have a firearm. It was a water bottle.

10 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Dorsey Drive reported her son was in her apartment and knocked over her oxygen tank. An arrest was made on charges of vandalism.

Nevada County Sheriff's Department

Tuesday

8:39 a.m. — A caller from North Broomfield Road reported a person pulled into a parking lot saying he was going to go get a new tire for his vehicle. The caller said the vehicle looked run down and was requesting it be evaluated for safety on the road. The call was transferred to the California Highway Patrol.

9:05 a.m. —A caller from Glasson Way hung up. On callback the caller advised there was no emergency it was an accidental dial by an Apple watch.

10:27 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Lower Circle Drive and Edward Drive reported receiving a call from a man saying, "You have a nice house there," and disconnecting. The caller was able to get the subject's name and address. A person was contacted at the suspected address and things were fine. The person said he only just returned home from walking his dog. It was a possible phone number hijacking from an unknown subject.

12:52 p.m. —A caller near the corner of Gautier Drive and Hidden Hill Road reported the neighbor's goats were loose again and currently feasting on the caller's pastures.

4:30 p.m. — A caller from Lava Cap Mine Road reported her stepmother was refusing to leave the caller's father's room and was causing a disturbance.

5:51 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Ridge Road and Rough and Ready Highway reported people on his property which doesn't have an address were cutting down trees.

6:56 p.m. — A caller near the intersection of Clivus Drive and Highway 49 reported someone passed out behind the wheel.

8:22 p.m. — A caller near the corner of New School Road and Poplar Meadow Lane reported receiving threatening phone calls for the last two days. The caller said he doesn't know the suspect personally.

8:26 p.m. — A caller from Scotts Valley Road reported hearing a disturbance with people screaming and dogs barking and possibly a gun shot was heard. The people were found attempting to break up a dog fight.

10:02 p.m. —A caller near the corner of Drummer Way and Hawkeye Lane reported a stranger just walked into her bedroom. The caller thinks the person may be associated with an illegal Air BnB that her roommate was running.

Nevada City Police Department

Tuesday

8:52 a.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Main Street reported a package theft from the front porch.

9:07 a.m. — A person was stopped on the 300 block of Broad Street. A person was arrested on charges of public intoxication.

12:32 p.m. — A caller from Dear Creek Tribute Trail reported a man and woman with a dog that appeared to have been drinking were cutting down trees along the trail. The call was found to be unfounded.

6:49 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Zion Street reported a neighbor parked in his driveway in her vehicle. The caller said she appeared very disoriented and looked like she needed help. A person was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs.

— Ross Maak, city editor