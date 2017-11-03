Nevada County Police Blotter: Suspects found behind business eating pizza

Grass Valley Police Department

Thursday

8:37 a.m. — A caller from the 10000 block of Alta Street reported a verbal disagreement between a man and a woman. The man was found to be upset about hitting a deer with his vehicle. No disagreement was found and both parties were fine.

9:09 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West Olympia Drive reported a woman habitually breaking into the residence through the window and sleeping in the bedroom.

11:11 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported a woman yelling at people and lifting her top up. She was admonished for trespassing.

11:26 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Richardson Street requested information on law enforcement taking money from his bank account after a lawsuit.

Noon — A caller from the 100 block of West Olympia Drive reported the same woman back at the residence.

3:59 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Dorsey Drive reported her daughter's boyfriend would not give her dog back.

5 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Freeman Lane reported two people behind a business acting suspicious and trying to say out of sight of anyone. Officers found two people eating pizza. The moved on.

7:37 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Sutton Way reported a customer started acting crazy and saying everyone was staring at her. She then claimed if she saw the employee "in the streets she would fight her."

8 p.m. — A caller from the 80 block of Rockwood Drive reported a transient was in the community bathroom in the laundry room in his underwear washing his clothing.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Thursday

12:28 a.m. — A caller from Combie Road reported her friend called her and said he was going to be jumped by 10 people.

3:59 a.m. — A caller from Boulder Street mumbled into the phone, then disconnected. On call back an agitated man yelled about his medication, Chuck and Nevada County. The caller called back on the business line saying he was calm now. Then he used profanity toward dispatch and the call was disconnected by dispatch.

8:59 a.m. — A caller from Blackledge Road reported her boyfriend kicked her. Officers found her foot was in the doorway and the man nudged her foot to close the door.

12:48 p.m. — A caller from Fowler Place reported a vehicle driving slowly on the road and was video taping a residence. The person pulled into the driveway and left.

1:48 p.m. — A caller from Torrey Pines Drive reported a large amount of money taken from her bank account.

8:47 p.m. ­— A caller reported he is a beekeeper and could assist with the overturned semi truck in Auburn that was carrying bees.

Nevada City Police Department

Thursday

2:27 p.m. — A person was stopped on the 700 block of Zion Street. A person was arrested on three charges of failure to appear.

5:26 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Church Street reported transients going through their garbage and sleeping on the porch every night.

— Ross Maak