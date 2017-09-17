Nevada County Police Blotter: Stolen truck and trailer found dumped elsewhere

Grass Valley Police Department

Friday

8:19 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Railroad Avenue reported transients possibly living in an encampment behind a business had been stealing wood from the business.

8:39 a.m. — A caller reported a missing 18-year-old woman with a recent history of drugs, last seen the day before at the skate park.

10:53 a.m. — A caller from Idaho-Maryland and Brunswick roads reported illegal dumping; it was a person collecting trash from the hillside.

2:20 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Stewart Street reported being defrauded.

2:24 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 700 block of Taylorville Road reported a car hit and damaged fencing in front of the property.

2:53 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Neal Street reported a man drinking alcohol in front of the store; he could not be located.

3:31 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Highlands Court reported a Craigslist fraud.

4:39 p.m. — A woman reported her identity and debit cards had been stolen and were just used at a drugstore in the 800 block of Sutton Way.

5:32 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Mohawk Street reported a man passed out in front of the resident, who was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public.

5:41 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and West McKnight Way reported a woman wearing slippers, lying next to a vehicle on the freeway. No one was located.

6:09 p.m. — A woman from Highway 49 and McKnight Way reported a truck had been tailgating her and tapped her bumper.

10:21 p.m. — A caller from the 1400 block of Segsworth Way reported a physical fight with a man taking a swing at the caller. A man was cited for battery.

Saturday

2:54 a.m. — A woman from the 800 block of West Main Street reported her vehicle and trailer had just been stolen; she then said she just saw the suspect drive by again. A BOLO was issued; the vehicle later was located in the 10000 block of Oak Street.

10:43 a.m. — A man from the 400 block of South Auburn Street reported a woman breaking into the residence, breaking windows and breaking though a door. He then reported she was assaulting him and had him by the throat, then hit him in the nose. She was arrested on suspicion of vandalism and battery on a spouse.

11:49 a.m. — A caller from Idaho-Maryland Road reported that public works staff at a homeless camp located a firearm.

12:49 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Dorsey Drive reported an assault with screaming heard; it was juveniles in a verbal argument that was mediated.

6:08 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Railroad Avenue reported a theft.

6:39 p.m. — A caller from La Barr Meadows Road and East McKnight Way reported the driver of a vehicle kept crossing over the double yellow and fog lines. A woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Sunday

1 a.m. — A vehicle was stopped at Highway 49 and West McKnight Way and the male driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and driving on a suspended license.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

The daily activity logs were not released by NCSO over the weekend.

Nevada City Police Department

Saturday

7 a.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and West Broad Street reported a vegetation fire.

— Liz Kellar