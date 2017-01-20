Nevada County Police Blotter: Stolen mail found in big oak tree | TheUnion.com

Grass Valley Police Department

Thursday

10:44 a.m. — A caller from the 1100 block of Sutton Way reported a female stealing from a store and creating a disturbance. A woman was arrested on charges of violating probation.

12:17 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported the theft of her wallet from an employee break area. She said the subject was caught on video.

10:12 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Kathleen Way requested police take the car keys away from her son. The caller could not explain why this needed to be done. The caller wasn’t the registered owner of the vehicle. Law enforcement told the caller to have the registered owner call if further assistance was required.

10:48 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West Main Street reported a male trying to fight people and bleeding from his mouth. The man was picked up by his wife.

Nevada County sheriff’s office

Thursday

12:07 p.m. — A caller from the 16000 block of Garden Bar Road reported stolen mail found in a big oak tree.

12:55 p.m. — A caller from the 13000 block of Wolf Road reported theft of identity that had been used in an attempt to establish credit accounts online.

12:57 p.m. — A caller from the 15000 block of Mount Olive Road reported a dead sheep that had been dead since Sunday. The caller was concerned for the children walking past it on their way to school. The caller asked if animal control could get the owner to dispose of it.

1:22 p.m. — A caller from the 18000 block of Jayhawk Lane reported a turkey with a broken leg that she believed to be suffering. Officers were unable to locate the turkey.

7:45 p.m. — A caller from North Ponderosa Way reported six drones following her and watching her through her bathroom window.

7:49 p.m. — A caller from the 11000 block of Red Dog Road reported hearing two possible gunshots fired. Another caller reported it sounding more like explosions. Yet another caller also reported hearing possible gunshots.

Nevada City Police Department

Thursday

8:22 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Brock Road reported many speeders in the area.

4:11 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Nile Street reported theft of a vehicle two days ago.

— Ross Maak