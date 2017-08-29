Nevada County Police Blotter: Someone flies drove over jail

Grass Valley Police Department

Monday

7:03 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Dorsey Drive reported needing the number for Henderson, Nevada. The caller believed that was the number she called and was provided with the correct number.

8:27 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Springhill Drive reported gas siphoning from work trucks the previous night.

5 p.m. — A caller reported theft of a cell phone, saying he had also contacted his bank, cell phone company and the secret service. The caller said he just wanted to advice the police of his stolen phone and its contents.

6:32 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Clark Street requested extra patrols due to heavy traffic after midnight through the early morning hours. The caller said there is a lot of foot traffic on Cherry Lane and Clark Street. The caller was concerned about her 90-year-old mother who lives there and takes in all kinds of people.

Recommended Stories For You

6:47 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of South Auburn Street reported a female transient sleeping in front of a business with boxes and other random trash. An arrest was made on charges of a probation violation and public intoxication.

7:25 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Bank Street reported a man with a machete in his backpack and was concerned because there were children at the park.

8:46 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of South Auburn Street reported a drunk woman not leaving her room. Officers made an arrest on charges of trespassing.

Tuesday

12:14 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of South Auburn Street reported someone standing by a pump and wouldn't leave.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Monday

9:12 a.m. — A caller from the 22000 block of Trotter Road reported two pit bulls just chased a smaller dog across her property and killed it at the end of her driveway. Officers were unable to locate the dogs.

9:14 a.m. — A caller was at the sheriff's department to turn in guns found in the attic of a home being sold.

9:36 a.m. — A caller from the 12000 block of Rex Reservoir Road hung up. The caller called back to say a vehicle was on her property with no plate and two subjects inside her house. People were admonished for trespassing.

11:50 a.m. — A caller from the 13000 block of John Bauer Avenue reported the plane they had called about landed safely and there was no need for any response.

2:51 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Nevada City Highway and Banner Lava Cap Road reported having proof of on-going elder abuse with a 77 year old who was kidnapped from Auburn and being forced to panhandle with two people watching him from a vehicle parked close by. The elder said he was there under his own power and didn't need medical attention. The elder was coherent and said he was not diagnosed with a mental illness.

4:16 p.m. — A caller from the 14000 block of Birch Road reported his neighbor came onto his property with a crane and was cutting down the caller's trees. The situation was mediated.

6 p.m. — A caller from the 12000 block of Ridge Road reported a neighbor had been harassing the business for several years and was on the property about 10 minutes ago, yelled at employees and left.

Tuesday

6:42 a.m. — A caller from the 900 block of Maidu Avenue reported someone flying a drone over the jail. The person had permission.

Nevada City Police Department

Monday

2:30 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Spring Street and West Broad Street reported three vehicles parked badly. The vehicles were found to be parking legally.

3:45 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Zion Street reported a truck hit an overhead wire that was laying across the road. The hazard was removed.

— Ross Maak