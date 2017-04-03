Nevada County Police Blotter: Solar’s cheap, but it’s not free | TheUnion.com

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Sunday

1:10 p.m. – A caller in the 100 block of Stewart Street reported being assaulted by a neighbor over using the smoking area during laundry times. The subject started pushing the caller, who threw coffee in the subject's face.

2:24 p.m. – A caller in the 200 block of Joerschke Drive reported a child younger than 5 throwing rocks a parked cars.

4:47 p.m. – A caller in the 200 block of Sutton Way reported her 5-year-old son was being picked on by older kids, including a 13-year-old who shot a plastic arrow from a toy bow, striking her son in the abdomen and causing a minor injury.

7:56 p.m. – A caller in the 100 block of School Street reported he was in a physical altercation and threw the subject down a flight of stairs. The subject informed police on seen that he had a broken shoulder.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Friday

11:01 a.m. – A caller in the 500 block of Main Street reported a stolen solar panel taken from the back corner of the property sometime on Thursday.

2:46 p.m. – A caller in the 400 block of Railroad Avenue reported a suspect ran over the caller's bicycle, knocked over the caller and a friend and punched another subject in the face.

Saturday

1:46 p.m. – A caller at East Main Street and Bennett Street reported a lost or confused elderly driver in a gray GMC Sierra. The caller asked if the driver needed assistance, and the driver simply stared before continuing on East Main Street toward Maria's.

Sunday

1:02 a.m. – A caller in the 200 block of Mill Street reported a neighbor creating a disturbance, possibly drilling, and advised officers to creep in quietly so the person drilling doesn't stop what he's doing.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT

Sunday

9:40 a.m. – A caller from the 20000 block of Ocelot Drive reported he's a victim of real estate fraud via craigslist.

10:49 a.m. – A caller from the 21000 block of Big Oak Drive reported "promiscuous" shooting coming from the south of her property.

3:15 p.m. – A caller on Shepard Road reported his daughter's ex-boyfriend is at the property attempting to take things he doesn't own. The caller said there are two children on the property and she doesn't like to call because she's afraid of the ex-boyfriend.

3:51 p.m. – A caller at Stinson Drive and Ball Road reported a man on the side of the road trying aggressively to hitchhike, yelling at cars that wouldn't stop.

4:15 p.m. – CHP transferred a call to Calfire at the Bocca Reservoir regarding a fire spreading through the vegetation after someone set off a firework in the area.

7:26 p.m. – A caller near Englebright Reservoir reported six shots heard, one of which went over his head.

7:46 p.m. – A caller from the emergency room on the 100 block of Glasson Way reported a male who'd been assaulted sometime on Saturday night. The caller declined to say where it happened or who committed the assault.

—Stephen Roberson