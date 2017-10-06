Nevada County Police Blotter: Six pigs found again, one bull reported twice

Grass Valley Police Department

Thursday

8:22 a.m. — A caller near the intersection of Crown Point Circle and Whispering Pines Lane reported a man acting very irate and seemed very agitated. He was waving a hammer around and yelling.

8:36 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of East McKnight Way reported a customer causing a disturbance. The customer was upset because he didn't have money to pay and the caller asked him to leave. The caller said the man was then asking too many questions and using racial slurs.

9:51 a.m. — A caller from the 900 block of Allison Ranch Road reported a pile of garbage and clothes and also an "RIP" sign.

12:35 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Brunswick Road reported parking issues with handicapped spaces. The caller's boss wouldn't let her give her name or phone number. Officers located the vehicle and, upon looking in the window saw a handicap placard in the driver side door pocket. The vehicle was not cited.

4:31 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported he was just attacked by his neighbor. The caller said they got into an argument over a parking spot and drugs because he believed the person was giving his daughter heroin. Both people were cited for battery.

6:25 p.m. — A caller near the intersection of Highway 174 and Oak Street reported a man with a pit bull and it appeared the dog was possibly hurt and scared of the man. The caller said the man didn't look "right."

8:01 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of East Main Street reported a drunk man on foot scratched a vehicle in a parking lot. A man was arrested on charges of vandalism.

Nevada County sheriff's Office

Thursday

12:47 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Northview Drive and Trish Court reported two bears climbed over the fence into her yard. They were not near her house. The caller was provided with the number for the animal sighting hotline.

12:52 a.m. —A caller near the corner of Banner Quaker Hill and Pasquale Road reported someone yelling for grandparents in the area.

1:10 a.m. — A caller near the intersection of Highway 20 and Harmony Ridge Road reported she saw a suspicious man. The caller felt disrespected by CHP and law enforcement after making reports associated with a vehicle.

7:05 a.m. — A caller from Charles Drive reported a skunk trapped in a trash can and spraying all over inside.

8:16 a.m. — A caller from Willow Pines Court reported six pigs on her property again, for the third day in a row.

1:19 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Indian Springs Road and Penn Valley Drive reported a large bull in the road. Officers were unable to find the bull.

2:35 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Indians Springs road and Forrest Ranch Road reported a large, black bull loose and blocking him from leaving his driveway. The bull was contained.

6:09 p.m. — A caller from Little Valley Road reported a suspicious item located between his property and the property next door. The caller said he was outside and located cigars between the properties.

6:31 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Patricia Way and Penny Court reported a suspicious man knocking on her door saying "hello." The man was talking to himself and acting suspicious.

9 p.m. — A caller near the intersection of Highway 49 and Lime Kiln Road reported loud drumming in the area.

9:31 p.m. — A caller near the intersection of Highway 49 reported his girlfriend has been "coming at" him and yelling. The caller refused to give the address since he was arrested last time for domestic violence. The caller also advised he has pink eye.

— Ross Maak