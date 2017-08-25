Nevada County Police Blotter: Sick bat found in bedroom

Grass Valley Police Department

Thursday

7:13 a.m. — A caller form the 100 block of Neal Street reported transients sitting in front of a no trespassing sign, smoking marijuana. The transients were gone when officers arrived.

7:34 a.m. — A person near the intersection of Idaho Maryland Road and Brunswick Road was arrested on charges of second-degree burglary.

10:27 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of South Church Street reported a "known druggie" on the premises. The caller didn't know him but was advised by a neighbor.

11:49 a.m. — A caller near the intersection of Bennett Street and the Golden Center Freeway reported a stop sign had been turned and people were running the stop sign. Officers advised the stop sign was fine.

12:18 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Buena Vista Street and Winchester Street reported a black bag with white polka dots sitting on the curb. The bag was collected. There was no ID of ownership inside. The bag had no value as it was old and damaged. It was collected for destruction.

2:37 p.m. — A caller near the corner of South Auburn Street and East McKnight Way reported a woman hanging out of a vehicle and the subjects were in a fight. Officers found no one wanted to talk to the law.

3:57 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of South Auburn Street reported theft of his uncle's debit card with $23,000 taken in the last 28 days.

5:14 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Pelton Way reported a threat to his children. The caller said someone drove at his vehicle in a parking lot in an aggressive manner and then asked his children inside to move the vehicle. The person also asked if he could move the vehicle. The caller believed the subject committed a crime, however, then stated he understood this was not a crime. The caller made statements about because the dispatcher couldn't do anything that his children would no longer trust law enforcement. Nothing the caller reported was a crime.

8:34 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Washington Street reported people followed him to his residence from a business after making threats to kill him.

Friday

12:12 a.m. — A caller from the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported someone screaming in the field behind a business and pacing back and forth. An arrest was made on charges of failure to appear.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Thursday

9:10 a.m. — A caller from the 13000 block of Torrey Pines Drive reported the caller's son found a sick bat in his bedroom. The son picked the bat up. The bat later died.

12:27 p.m. — A caller near the intersection of Smith Road and Highway 49 reported his daughter-in-law sold a drum set the caller lent her.

5:39 p.m. — A caller from Meyer Way reported burglary to a house while he was at work.

9:51 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Hidden Valley Road and Northern Lights Drive reported two shots heard from a large caliber firearm, then nothing else. The caller said it was an ongoing issue in the area and thinks they are spotlighting deer.

Friday

2:14 a.m. — A caller from the 29000 block of Excelsior Point Road reported he was just shot while he was outside. The caller then said he was outside and the pistol fell out of his holster and shot himself in the leg. The caller said he was changing the oil in his generator before it happened.

Nevada City Police Department

Thursday

11:22 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Coyote Street and Washington Street reported two people who appeared under the influence. An arrest was made on charges of being under the influence of a controlled substance.

1:17 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Ridge Road reported a man being belligerent and walking toward a preschool with a pipe. An arrest was made on charges of being a nuisance under the Nevada City Municipal Code.

— Ross Maak