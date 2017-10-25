Nevada County Police Blotter: Sewing machine pedal stolen from unlocked vehicle

Grass Valley Police Department

Tuesday

7:26 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of North School Street reported theft of items from an unlocked vehicle. The items had little value and the caller believed it was a homeless person. The caller called back to say the vehicle had been scratched during the theft and that the pedal to her sewing machine had been taken, rendering her sewing machine inoperable as she couldn't find a replacement.

10:01 a.m. — A person was stopped along the 2100 block of Nevada City Highway. A person was arrested on charges of a probation violation.

3:50 p.m. — A person was stopped on the 100 block of South Auburn Street. A person was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance.

4:45 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported two men approaching customers and asking for a jump for their vehicle battery. The caller said they have had several people attempt to help them in the past few days. They were asked to move along.

10:59 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of French Avenue reported high vehicle traffic with several cars coming and going and possible doing drug drops for the past hour. Another caller reported the same thing. Vehicles were gone when officers arrived.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Tuesday

8:15 a.m. — A caller from Pleasant Valley Road requested contact regarding wild geese on their field.

9:42 a.m. — A person was stopped near the corner of Prospector and Rough and Ready Road. A person was arrested on charges of failure to appear.

12:56 p.m. — A caller near the intersection of Highway 20 and Bowman Lake Road misdialed. The caller put his phone in the car cupholder and it auto dialed. No emergency.

1:38 p.m. — A caller near the intersection of Highway 174 and Peardale Road reported a transient loitering in the area for over an hour and making the caller's daughter uncomfortable.

2:54 p.m. — A caller near the intersection of Highway 20 and Rough and Ready Highway reported a vehicle swerving into oncoming traffic.

3:11 p.m. — A caller from Trio Court requested a welfare check on a goat and a python.

5:10 p.m. — A caller from Torrey Pines Drive reported theft of a bag of dog food from in front of a residence.

7:18 p.m. — A caller from Indian Springs Road requested contact for and embezzlement report by his secretary.

8:43 p.m. — A caller from George Way reported a man walking around the neighborhood. The caller said she had seen him from time to time during odd hours and he doesn't live there.

9:28 p.m. — A caller from Peardale Lane reported seeing lights in his driveway and requesting a check. The caller said all doors are locked and the caller armed himself with a pellet gun.

Nevada City Police Department

Tuesday

3:52 p.m. — A caller from Commercial Street reported seeing smoke. Later the caller advised it was from a chimney.

— Ross Maak