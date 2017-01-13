Nevada County Police Blotter: Separate reports come in of someone yelling and carrying a bucket | TheUnion.com

Grass Valley Police Department

Thursday

7:06 a.m. — A caller from the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported a transient who was asked to leave after hiding behind shopping carts earlier is now in the bathroom and after 20 minutes won’t leave.

9:55 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Dorsey Drive reported the theft of a dog. Contact was made with all parties reporting that a conversation was had regarding monetary purchase for the dog. It was learned the subject decided to take the dog to the shelter in order to prevent further neglect in her opinion. The dog and the owner were reunited with animal control agreeing to conduct a home check.

11:49 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of McKnight Way reported seeing a stolen vehicle on Facebook. The vehicle was recovered.

2:53 p.m. — A caller near the corner of South Auburn Street and Hansen Way reported several subjects drinking alcohol, playing music and causing a disturbance on the sidewalk. Contact was made. All alcohol issues were unfounded. Furthermore, the subject was not causing an obstruction nor was there any apparent disturbance. The subject was advised to follow up with GVPD regarding possible relocation assistance.

4:02 p.m. — A caller from the 1000 block of Sutton Way reported four adults in front of a business with two young children that are running in and out of the street. No traffic hazard was found.

4:44 p.m. — A caller from the 1800 block of East Main Street reported someone carrying a backpack and a white bucket yelling at passersby and acting strange. Police were unable to locate the person.

4:47 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported several people camping out next to a store and bothering customers.

5:49 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported needing a slim jim to get into a vehicle with the keys locked in it. The caller didn’t have the money for a tow company to do it.

7:05 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Idaho Maryland Road and Railroad Avenue reported a vehicle had hit her vehicle. When she pulled to the side of the road with her flashers on, the other vehicle drove off. A separate caller reported seeing a hit-and-run accident.

9:15 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of South Church Street reported trying to deposit money and there were six people with hoodies smoking cigarettes. The caller wasn’t comfortable depositing her money. She requested they be moved along.

9:40 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Dorsey Drive reported he was in a hit-and-run earlier and would like to self surrender. He said he had no idea where the accident occurred, he just looked outside and his vehicle was damaged. He said he found out that GVPD was looking for him.

Nevada County Sheriff’s office

Thursday

8:40 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Brunswick Road and East Bennett Road reported a large crack in the roadway.

9:40 a.m. — A caller from the 11000 block of Paradise Lane reported they wanted to log an incident of harassment by their neighbor in an ongoing civil dispute over a property line. The caller said the neighbor was parked on the property line in her vehicle taking pictures of the caller and the caller’s vehicle.

10:54 a.m. ­— A caller from the 10000 block of You Bet Road reported a landlord harassing her and currently on the property without consent.

11:32 a.m. — A caller from the 15000 block of Del Mar Way reported someone driving different vehicles up and down the street several times a day. The subject was parked in front of the caller’s house staring at her.

12:12 p.m. — A caller from the 11000 block of Terrace Oaks Lane reported people in construction clothing wandering the neighborhood but there didn’t appear to be a construction vehicle anywhere near where they were.

12:13 p.m. — A caller reported being very upset over the anniversary of the shooting at mental health. She was transferred to behavioral health.

2:03 p.m. — A caller from the 13000 block of Peardale Road reported a toolbox on her truck was pried open.

2:28 p.m. — A caller from the 13000 block of Bitney Springs Road reported she was advised of people in two lifted trucks setting off bottle rockets at the entrance of a school. The subjects left the area.

2:43 p.m. — A caller from the 10000 block of Dolores Driver reported an ex-fiance posting defamatory things about him on Facebook.

6:14 p.m. — A caller from the 12000 block of Highway 174 reported a man walking up and down the area carrying a bucket yelling and screaming obscenities and harassing customers. A citation was issued.

6:39 p.m. — A caller from the 25000 block of Oro Valley Road reported a structure fire. The call was cancelled. It was steam from a dryer.

8:09 p.m. — A caller from Broken Oak Court hung up. On call back, the caller said she was teaching her son how to use 911.

9:28 p.m. — A caller from Selby Lane reported receiving a call from her neighbor’s doctor who requested she call 911 and have an ambulance transport the neighbor.

Friday

12:18 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Tammy Way and Irene reported three large boulders in the roadway. The caller reported they were intentionally placed there.

4:30 a.m. — A caller from the 10000 block of Boulder Street requested assistance with turning his hot water heater back on, saying his caretaker is not doing anything to fix the problem.

5:35 p.m. — A caller from the 10000 block of Weber Street reported a barking dog for the last 45 minutes. The caller said this is an ongoing problem. The caller was advised of the barking dog log.

Nevada City Police Department

Thursday

2:36 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Zion Street reported someone was just there trying to break into her house after demanding money earlier. The caller also said something was spraypainted on the back door.

5:40 p.m. — The caller from the 400 block of Zion Street called back to say the person from earlier was back at the residence and causing a disturbance with her and her boyfriend outside. An arrest was made on charges of threatening a crime with intent to terrorize, resisting arrest, vandalism and a probation violation.

Friday

6:19 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Searls Avenue and Sacramento Street reported hearing a domestic disturbance. Contact was made with the caller, who believes he may have been mistaken. The caller said someone was trying to sound like the victim to trick him.

— Ross Maak