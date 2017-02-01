Nevada County Police Blotter: Romanian Gypsy panhandlers and dozens of tweakers | TheUnion.com

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

11:11 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way requested contact from officers for an unknown reason.

11:44 a.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Freeman Way reported several “Romanian Gypsy” panhandlers.

2:27 p.m. — Officers arrested someone on the 100 block of West McKnight Way on suspicion of two counts of failure to appear.

2:56 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Race Street reported being a Realtor that is looking after a property and has noticed what appears to be people trespassing at night and living there. The caller said no lights should be on and no one in the residence.

3:11 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Conaway Avenue reported someone possibly entered through his cat door. The caller said he believed his ex wife possibly entered while he was at work.

7:47 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Tinloy Street and Bank Street reported two loiterers on the corner. The caller wanted them to leave.

8:27 p.m. — A caller near the corner of South Auburn Street and Winchester Street reported a large “racket” coming from a parking lot. The caller said it possibly sounded like metal being run over, then hung up prior to giving any more information.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

8:19 a.m. — A caller from the 12000 block of Banner Lava Cap Road reported his ex-wife came back to the residence against a temporary restraining order, stole his dog and left. A person was arrested on charges of violating a domestic restraining order.

9:10 a.m. — A caller from the 10000 block of Hile Street reported a deer impaled on a fence. The caller got the deer loose but it was injured and the caller was very distraught. The deer was freed from the fence and left.

9:21 a.m. — A caller from the 10000 block of Newtown Road reported her house had been robbed approximately 12 times between May and now.

11:11 a.m. — A person came to the Sheriff’s office reporting he’d located over 250 butane cans on Bitney Springs Road.

1:08 p.m. — A caller from the 15000 bock of Ballantree Lane reported a sedan parked on the side of the road with a person sleeping inside. The caller called back and said his wife drove by the vehicle and the subject saw her drive by and covered his face and then covered up his license plate.

1:29 p.m. — A caller from Thiel Way reported identity theft of her late husband.

1:31 p.m. — A caller from Banner Lava Cap reported panhandling by an unknown subject at an intersection causing traffic to back up at a stop sign.

1:51 p.m. — A caller from the 18000 block of Hummingbird Drive hung up. On call back, the caller said she was trying to dial an out of country number and misdialed.

3:04 p.m. — A caller from the 13000 block of Squirrel Creek Road reported a car driving very slowly down the road passing her house, got out of the vehicle and looking around. The caller was on her way out and was afraid the person was casing the area. The caller called back to say a neighbor reported the vehicle was headed back out of town driving very slowly again.

4:29 p.m. — A caller from the 10000 block of Dolomite Court reported a neighbor playing music loud enough to disturb several neighbors. The subject agreed to comply.

5:02 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Magnolia Way and Oakwood Circle reported an injured deer that has now been hit twice and keeps getting up and wandering into the roadway.

7:03 p.m. — A caller from the 18000 block of Kentucky Ravine Road reported a male at her residence asking for a ride, outside smoking a cigarette now. The caller called back saying she is going to call him a cab and pay for it.

7:22 p.m. — A caller from Little Valley Road reported two people in her yard, one was her roommate and one her neighbor. The caller seemed as if she’d been drinking and said she’d had nothing to drink but later said she drank some and needed to go through the eviction process with her roommate.

8:08 p.m. — A caller from Little Valley Road reported her roommate was acting irate while the caller is trying to move out.

Wednesday

5:40 a.m. — A caller from Sunrock Road reported dozens of people trying to break into his house and he is currently on the roof. The caller is identifying the people as tweakers and they have been there for hours. When the caller was asked to get to a safe location, he said he’d be OK because he’s a survivor. The caller’s father called to report the caller was still on the roof and there were no burglars.

— Ross Maak