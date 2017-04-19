Nevada County Police Blotter: Resident opens mailbox, finds dead trout | TheUnion.com

Grass Valley Police Department

Tuesday

9:19 a.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Mill Street reported being a listing agent and having people inside a house. Four people were contacted. The owner was contacted via phone and said the guests were allowed at the residence.

11:39 a.m. — A caller from the 400 block of West Main Street reported a neighbor threatening to assault the caller. The caller said the person was hacking the caller's phones and TV and was currently in the bushes across the street. The caller believed the person is hacked into the Roku device as well as their internet and cellular phone service. The caller said the person was leaving nasty messages on television and calling their phones with and undisclosed number making rude comments.

11:42 a.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Morgan Ranch Drive reported her mother's purse was stolen off the hood of her vehicle. Contact was made and the caller stated they were able to find the purse.

3:47 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Whiting Street reported their downstairs neighbor continues to bang on the ceiling on purpose.

5:16 p.m. — A caller near the intersection of Walsh Street and South Church Street reported a man with a bicycle with half his clothing off giving himself a bath.

7:28 p.m. — A caller near the intersection of Mill Street and Highway 20 reported someone drove into a ditch and passed out behind the wheel.

7:32 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Old Tunnel Road reported someone in the residence and taking items out of the bedroom. The caller said she snuck out of the residence leaving the person with a small child. The caller said the person was very small and her head was covered.

9:12 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Central Avenue reported someone entering the park past business hours. The person had bright orange bolt cutters sticking out of a backpack.

9:25 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Glasson Way reported someone punching cars and making threats.

10:29 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of South School Street repeatedly called dispatch. He had been drinking and was verbally abusive to dispatch. He refused to answer what he wanted but said "we" are violating his rights and he wants to file a complaint. The caller was ranting about a female that had been drinking that was dropped off by Grass Valley Police.

11:06 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Bank Street reported a customer came in saying there is a group of people in the parking lot. Officers were unable to locate any groups of suspicious, unsavory or hooligan types of subjects.

Nevada County Sheriff's Department

Tuesday

8:53 a.m. — A caller from Dog Bar Road reported a disturbance saying the caller's sister's husband was assaulting both of them.

9:16 p.m. — A caller from California Street reported her neighbor is off his medication and has been demanding rides and helping him get his vehicle out of the ditch. He previously had arrived with a baseball bat and seemed agitated. The person looked to have lost a massive amount of weight, talks to himself and hadn't slept for a long time.

11:34 a.m. — A caller from Sunnyvale Lane reported her father texted her "call 911." The father called the caller explaining he didn't need emergency services.

1:32 p.m. — A person at the Sheriff's Department counter reported embezzlement/fraud from a nonprofit organization.

2:04 p.m. — A caller near the intersection of Pleasant Valley Road and Highway 20 reported receiving a death threat over the phone by his uncle.

3:57 p.m. — A caller reported the same person that was causing traffic issues on Main Street in Grass Valley had followed the caller to the river and made crazy statements. The caller was headed back to Nevada City and didn't think the subject was following him.

4:13 p.m. — A caller near the intersection of Newtown Road and Highway 49 reported someone could barely walk after exiting the vehicle and was then seen walking toward the wine aisle.

4:17 p.m. — A caller from the 15000 block of Nancy Way reported someone put a dead trout in the mailbox.

11:58 p.m. — A caller said he believes someone with the butcher knives is still out there. The caller insisted the officer's were still there when he was told they had already left. He wanted to be notified when the deputies find the subject. The caller sounded very drunk and was uncooperative. He kept saying that dispatch would know what happened when he was killed tomorrow.

Wednesday

12:49 a.m. — A caller advised he was threatened over two hours ago and the deputies already came out. He said he just wanted to go to bed and he was encouraged to do so.

Nevada City Police Department

Tuesday

2:37 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Park Avenue reported six to eight people smoking marijuana with bongs in hand.

— Ross Maak