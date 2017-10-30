Nevada County Police Blotter: Punk kids pitch pumpkins

Grass Valley Police Department

Sunday

10:26 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported finding a large number of bicycles. The property was collected.

12:25 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Bennett Street reported a burglary with several items missing.

4:03 p.m. — A caller from Allison Ranch Road and Freeman Lane reported transient camps.

4:04 p.m. — A caller from the 1200 block of Sutton Way reported a transient camp behind a business.

6:06 p.m. — A caller from Condon Park reported people sleeping in the bushes. They were advised to move on.

6:54 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Dorsey Drive reported a bear cub heading toward Sutton Way.

7:21 p.m. — A woman from the 1900 block of Nevada City Highway reported she had been socked in the jaw by another woman. She did not need medical attention.

Monday

12:07 a.m. — A woman from the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported punk kids were throwing pumpkins at her and calling her a prostitute. No crime was found to have occurred.

3:55 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Rockwood Drive reported possible drug activity.

5:22 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of East McKnight Way reported a shoplifter.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Sunday

1:07 a.m. — A man who sounded drunk said he had been in a party and was in a fight with a group of five or six men. He did not know where he was, exactly. He was picked up by friends and no longer needed help.

5:11 a.m. — A caller from Walker Drive reported a man at his gate telling the caller to shoot him. Another caller reported a commotion. Two men were arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance.

7:11 a.m. — A caller from Skeeter Hollow Road reported loud music that had been going on all night and now is even louder. At 7:55 a.m., the caller reported the music had stopped.

9:21 a.m. — A caller from Banner Quaker Hill and Power House roads reported a stolen vehicle in the woods that had been stripped.

9:48 a.m. — A woman reported a person was extorting money before returning a vehicle.

10:30 a.m. — A caller reported extremely loud music coming from the Steephollow Creek area.

11:40 a.m. — A woman from Highway 20 and Central House Road reported someone killed her dog.

12:21 p.m. — A caller from Ridge Road and Sierra Drive reported a lot of fighting and screaming at a residence. A woman was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance and possessing drug paraphernalia.

4:04 p.m. — A caller from McDaniel Road reported hearing gunshots and shouting.

4:47 p.m. — A man who had been arrested the night before on Walker Drive reported he had been drugged.

Nevada City Police Department

Saturday

9:11 a.m. — Multiple callers reported a possible fire in the Newtown Road area.

Sunday

12:20 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Alexander Street reported a loud party.

1:07 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sacramento Street reported a man and woman in a physical fight. They could not be located.

1:57 a.m. — A caller from the post office reported a man and woman sleeping inside the building. They were moving along.

2:42 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Sacramento Street reported the theft of a purse.

4:35 p.m. — A caller from Spring and South Pine streets reported picking up a woman who stole a backpack in the vehicle.

— Liz Kellar