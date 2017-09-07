Nevada County Police Blotter: Person tries to donate bag of marijuana to second-hand store

Grass Valley Police Department

Wednesday

8:10 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Clydesdale Court reported thinking his mother was in a vehicle accident. The caller hung up when asked what type of vehicle she was in. There was no answer on callback and the voicemail message was in Spanish. The caller was a man with no accent that advised to send units immediately prior to saying what happened. Officers were unable to locate anyone.

9:06 a.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Freeman Lane reported someone cut a gasoline line of a business truck. In addition, the caller said Dumpster divers have been forcing their way into their locked trash bins and discarded the items on the hillside out back.

9:25 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported a person passed out on the stairs next to a business. An arrest was made on charges of public intoxication.

11:03 a.m. — A caller from the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported theft of a liquid waste barrel. Sometime during the weekend a 50-gallon drum was stolen from the rear of a building. Surveillance revealed no suspect information.

1:26 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Hocking Avenue reported her husband, who has a warrant, was very drunk. A verbal disturbance was heard in the background. An arrest was made on charges of vandalism of $400 or more and a failure to appear.

1:45 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Colfax East reported her neighbors were playing loud, offensive music and while on 911, the caller started yelling at them that she called 911 on them. She was advised not to engage and to also call the business line in the future. The subjects were gone on arrival.

1:49 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported someone just donated a bag of marijuana to a second-hand store. The caller was provided with the business line number.

5:25 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Richardson Street reported two people using the water outside. Both were described as "burning man-esque." Officers were unable to locate the trespassers.

6:30 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Freeman Lane reported being verbally assaulted by a woman that was offended by the caller's parking job. The woman moved her vehicle and was waiting for the caller to get out of her vehicle.

7:29 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Brighton Street reported a man with a six pack of beer in one hand and a gun in the other walking down the road. The caller said the man started coming toward her and she was able to get away.

Thursday

12:17 a.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Old Tunnel Road reported two people going through some of the vehicles in a parking lot.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Wednesday

8:26 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Indian Springs Road and Penn Valley Drive reported a tree service dumped tree trimmings and wood chips at the location the previous evening. They were contacted by the sheriff's office to come clean it up and responded but didn't clean up the mess. They only removed a small amount. Contact was made with the business and they will clean up what was left.

9:43 a.m. — A caller from the 14000 block of Rough and Ready Highway reported he was just informed that a person was on his property without permission. An arrest was made on charges of failure to appear.

1:18 p.m. — A caller from the 11000 block of Northview Drive reported a lock had been removed from her gate and she didn't know how it happened.

1:24 p.m. — A caller from the 25000 block of Long Court called back about her house being burglarized. She said she checked the surveillance and there was someone there but they erased the photos from her iPad. She also said her phone was being bugged and requested personal contact.

6:14 p.m. — A caller from the 10000 block of Adam Avenue reported a vehicle towing a trailer causing sparks. The trailer had only rims. Officers were unable to locate the trailer.

6:25 p.m. — A caller from the 15000 block of Indian Springs Road reported someone may be trying to live on his property. The locks had been cut and the gate torn down. The trailer that was on the property was supposed to be removed when the caller bought the property but was still there and possibly had someone living inside. Officers found no one on the property.

Nevada city Police Department

Wednesday

9 a.m. — A caller from the 600 block of East Broad Street reported a Burning Man bus that hadn't moved along. The caller believed someone was sleeping/camping inside. Officers found the driver and crew at a nearby business with a checkout time of 11 a.m.

1:26 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Spring Street reported a continually barking dog on the front porch. The dog was quiet when officers arrived. The dog never barked while the officer was on the scene. The dog had water, a bed and shade. No crime was found.

4:32 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of East Broad Street reported a business that came from Burning Man was parked back in front of her residence again.

Thursday

7:15 a.m. — A person on Miners Trail was arrested on charges of being under the influence of a controlled substance.

— Ross Maak