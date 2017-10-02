Nevada County Police Blotter: Person nabbed for driving drunk after going through drive-thru

Grass Valley Police Department

Saturday

9:19 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Stewart Street reported going to check the mail and seeing the front door kicked in. A burglary report was taken.

11:27 a.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Clark Street reported neighbors screaming at them and threatening them through the fence. Contact was made with the neighbors who said they will no longer yell at the caller and will keep to themselves.

3:27 p.m. — A caller reported her tenant possibly having drugs delivered per a conversation she had overheard.

4:58 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported theft from a business.

Recommended Stories For You

5:47 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported having a juvenile in custody for shoplifting. The juvenile was cited and released to parents.

6:49 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Pleasant Street reported someone throwing rocks through her door. Her husband was yelling at the subjects. Officers were unable to locate anyone.

8:40 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of South Auburn Street reported a woman walking around appearing delusional. A person was arrested on charges of obstructing a police officer, public intoxication and vandalism.

9:05 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Dorsey Drive reported his ex posted his address and work on Facebook and told people to egg his house and car.

Sunday

3:17 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Stewart Street reported someone slapped him in the face while he was in a hallway. A person was arrested on charges of battery.

3:37 a.m. — A caller from the 1800 block of East Main Street reported a drunk driver in a drive-thru. A person was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and driving under a suspended license.

9:55 a.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Whiting Street reported his neighbor on drugs and yelling. The caller was unable to provide a description and seemed drunk.

12:30 p.m. — A caller from the 11000 block of Nevada City Highway reported someone banging on plastic tubs. The caller wanted the person moved along. Officers advised the caller they were aware of the person who bangs on random items along the street. The person is there lawfully and is not blocking the sidewalk.

12:32 p.m. — A caller from the 1200 block of East Main Street reported three young girls between the ages of 10 months and 3 years running naked around the parking lot. The parents were admonished.

1:46 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Colfax Avenue and Hansen Way reported a bag of human remains under "the bridge." When asked, the caller said it is under the highway. Officers found a bag full of household garbage.

3:26 p.m. — A caller on the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported a man sitting at chairs outside a business making rude comments to women and refusing to leave. A person was arrested on charges of trespassing and public intoxication.

10:06 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of South Auburn Street reported attempted arson. The caller said his entire porch smelled like lighter fluid. The caller's girlfriend's brother admitted to doing it.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Sunday

1:02 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Hilltop Road and Siesta Drive reported three suspicious juvenile females with flashlights on the property. The caller chased them with dogs. He contacted the homeowner and the homeowner vouched for them. The caller felt they couldn't have been alone and were up to no good.

2:15 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Combie Road and Kenebec Court reported loud power tools coming from nearby. A person was arrested on two charges of probation violations.

5:37 a.m. — A caller near the intersection of Highway 20 and Washington Road reported a man with a large stick on fire waving it around and looking frantic. There was also another person wrapped in a blanket laying on the ground.

10:20 a.m. — A caller near the intersection of Highway 174 and Wabash Avenue reported a large black bear chased the caller down the road.

1:32 p.m. — A caller from Puon Road reported someone took the starter out of the caller's vehicle and attempted to steal it sometime during the week. The caller said the vehicle was unlocked, unused and someone tried to punch out the ignition. The battery was dead and unable to start.

7:24 p.m. — A caller near the corner of East Lime Kiln Road and Avalon Place reported a vehicle parked between her property and her neighbor's. The caller has had thefts in the area recently. The caller called back to say the owner of the car was discovered and it was no longer suspicious.

7:36 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Via Vista and Ridge Road reported neighbors have been yelling outside tonight and has been a regular occurrence for months. No crime was found to have been committed.

Nevada City Police Department

Friday

10:08 a.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Zion Street reported a woman kept walking from the front to the back of a building. She was talking to herself and acting as if she'd panicked. She turned the business hose on herself.

10:40 p.m. — A caller near the corner of High and Nevada streets reported a stolen vehicle. The caller and the vehicle were reunited.

Saturday

11:14 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Commercial and North Pine streets reported third-hand reports of three large tattooed people at the corner antagonizing passersby trying to start fights.

Monday

12:31 a.m. — A person was stopped on the 200 block of Coyote Street. A person was arrested on charges of trespassing and Nevada City municipal code regarding nuisances.

— Ross Maak