Nevada County Police Blotter: Person hands woman dirty doll

Grass Valley Police Department

Monday

8:12 a.m. — A caller near the intersection of West McKnight Way and Highway 49 reported road rage situation. The man was throwing items at the caller and flipped the caller off.

8:18 a.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Whiting Street reported a man under the influence of drugs and driving around a parking lot "crazy." An arrest was made on charges of being under the influence of a controlled substance and driving a vehicle under the influence of drugs.

9:20 a.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Taylorville Road reported a woman parked had been getting out and dancing around her vehicle. The caller from a store advises this is a regular thing for the woman in the mornings.

11:10 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported a woman in an office after shoplifting. A woman was arrested on charges of shoplifting.

3:16 p.m. ­— A caller from the 100 block of South Auburn Street reported an elderly man smoking marijuana and talking about medical marijuana in front of junior high kids. Officers were unable to locate the man.

5:17 p.m. — A caller from Freeman Lane reported a fence leaning at a dangerous angle.

6:46 p.m. ­— A caller reported his neighbor made verbal threats to the caller to "blow his head off" with a firearm.

8:07 p.m. — A caller reported theft of over $100,000 by his son. The caller was too stressed to remember his phone number or address.

9:23 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of South Auburn Street reported a person handed her a dirty doll. When the caller refused to take it she threw the doll at her.

9:26 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Dorsey Drive reported her neighbor possibly cooking meth.

10:43 p.m. — A caller near the intersection of Brunswick Road and the Golden Center Freeway reported having been followed by a man from Penn Valley. An arrest was made on charges of driving under the influence of drugs, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and a probation violation.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Monday

8:47 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Indian Springs Road and McCourtney Road reported a vehicle tried to run him off the road.

8:54 a.m. — A caller from Rattlesnake Road reported a strange smell coming from a residence. The caller said there is always a strong smell of marijuana.

9:11 a.m. — A caller said "sorry, sorry" and disconnected. There was no answer on callback.

10:31 a.m. — A caller from the 13000 block of Dirt Road reported her two sons were trying to take her vehicle and causing a disturbance. The situation was mediated.

1:57 p.m. — A caller from the 10000 block of Alta Street reported a woman came into her house and harassed her.

4:02 p.m. — A caller from Maybert Road reported hearing a banging sound coming from a nearby address and that no one should be at the residence. The property owner advised a friend checked on the property and everything was OK.

9:12 p.m. — A caller from the 11000 block of Avern Way reported her daughter causing a disturbance. An arrest was made on charges of failure to appear.

Nevada City Police Department

Monday

1:16 p.m. — A caller near Sears Avenue and Valley Street reported an abandoned vehicle that had been sitting there for approximately two months and had been continuously filled with trash.

Tuesday

2:15 a.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Sacramento Street reported a man walking around yelling obscenities.

— Ross Maak