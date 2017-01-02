Nevada County Police Blotter: Patient punches nurse in face | TheUnion.com

Grass Valley Police Department

Sunday

9:34 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of McKnight Way reported a transient camping near a store. The transient moved along.

11:09 a.m. — A caller near the intersection of the Golden Center Freeway and Bennett Street reported a Christmas tree in the road.

12:19 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Taylorville Road reported a dine and dash on a $17 tab. Contact was made and they said they would return.

12:50 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Dorsey Drive reported a male yelling at a toddler for 25 minutes.

6:22 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Catherine Lane reported a patient just punched a nurse in the face.

Nevada County sheriff’s office

Sunday

10:25 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Walker Drive and Squirrel Creek Road reported a female and two males coming out of private property that the caller knew didn’t live there. The people were advised not to trespass.

12:46 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Tiger Tail Road and Wolf Creek Road reported hearing four shotgun shots followed by a vehicle speeding down the road. It was all quiet when police arrived.

3:33 p.m. — A caller from the 29000 block of Highway 49 reported someone harassing a customer. The caller was given the non emergency number. The caller called back saying the person was back causing a disturbance and yelling derogatory remarks at the caller. The person left.

5:05 p.m. — A caller from the 12000 block of McCourtney Road reported an injured deer with a broken leg on her property that needed dispatched. The deer got up and ran away.

9:23 p.m. — A caller from the 14000 block of Sky Pines Road reported being assaulted by her boyfriend. The caller said she was waiting in a vehicle in the driveway and the male would probably be passed out inside the home.

10:19 p.m. — A caller from the 10000 block of East Empire Street reported a vehicle by the main gate that looked suspicious.

11:55 p.m. — A caller near the intersection of Highway 49 and Lime Kiln Road reported a possible drunk driver swerving and almost hitting other vehicles.

Monday

1:25 a.m. — A caller from the 12000 block of Rattlesnake Road reported a suspicious phone call from a male asking her to “hang out.”

— Ross Maak