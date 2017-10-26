Nevada County Police Blotter: Officers find suspicious folks filming Halloween video

Grass Valley Police Department

Wednesday

2:11 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Sutton Way reported two men and a woman playing trumpet. The caller was complaining about the noise.

3:34 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Gates Place and Nevada City Highway reported a transient camp with two tents and camping gear. The people were moving along.

3:56 p.m. — A caller form the 11000 block of Nevada City Highway reported drug activity. The people looked like they were trying to "shoot up." Officers found no crime.

4:08 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of East Main Street reported theft of a jacket a few minutes ago. The caller had it on camera.

5:16 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported a man ran from a store after stealing items. An arrest was made on charges of resisting or obstructing an officer, shoplifting and receiving known stolen property.

8:03 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West Empire Street reported a male "vagrant" behind a business acting very strangely. A woman was found picking pecans from a tree.

8:44 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Hughes Road reported a person had been asked to leave multiple times, appeared to be on meth and was making customers uncomfortable.

10:45 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Sutton Way reported she just heard three or four juveniles screaming in the middle of a parking lot, "you better run now" was heard.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Wednesday

12:30 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Brunswick and Curry Drive reported a bear in the area, possibly with a cub. The caller said the bear was treed and not aggressive.

9:11 a.m. — A caller from Ragan Way reported a woman continues to drive by the caller's residence waving papers and taking pictures of the residence.

9:45 a.m. — A caller from Willow Valley reported repeated shots being heard. It sounded like a possible high-powered rifle or shotgun.

11:19 a.m. — A caller from Ansonia Court reported a neighbor just threatened to kill the caller. The caller was at the back of his property and the neighbor came out and started shouting at him. The caller had no idea what the issue was but was concerned for his safety.

3:26 p.m. — A caller from Saint Helena Drive reported fraud charges to her bank account and possible identity theft.

3:41 p.m. — A caller near the intersection of Highway 49 and Alta Sierra Drive reported this is the second time human feces has been left on the property. The caller said she was tired of this happening and she is "going to booby trap the place." The caller was advised against combating transient issues with "booby traps." Extra patrols were requested during night hours.

4:48 p.m. — A caller from Idaho Maryland Road reported the caller's girlfriend's 20-year-old son forced his way into the residence and stole alcohol.

8:13 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Banner Lava Cap Road and Nevada City Highway reported theft of a sleeping bag and tent.

8:42 p.m. — A caller from Easy Street reported neighbors walking down the street screaming at each other.

9:04 p.m. — A caller from Varnell Drive reported getting a call from someone whispering about the smell of dead bodies, blood and prostitutes. The caller also said the sheriff's office wouldn't help him.

11:01 p.m. — A caller from Golden Rock Place reported people messing with propane tanks and hiding from view when the caller shined her flashlight at them. Officers found everyone was fine. They were filming a Halloween video.

Nevada City Police Department

Wednesday

11:35 a.m. — A caller near the corner of West Broad Street and Chief Kelley Drive reported a man living in a tent in a vacant house. The man had a loud generator that ran all day, every day. The caller was mostly concerned with the noise. The property owner advised the person was taking care of the property.

1:28 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Broad Street reported someone who stole the caller's phone was trying to sell it back to the caller.

2:03 p.m. — A person was stopped on the 300 block of Broad Street. A person was arrested on charges of failure to appear.

— Ross Maak